The Professional Center for Child Development (PCCD) announced that Anderson School special educator Rhonda Boudreau has been awarded the Massachusetts Association of Approved Special Education Schools (MAAPS) highest honor for excellence in teaching.
Boudreau, a resident of Tewksbury who lives and works by the motto: “Every student, every day, whatever it takes,” was honored by MAAPS at a May 26 ceremony.
“During a time of pandemic and disruption that has been so challenging for schools and educators of all kinds, Rhonda epitomizes the very best examples of the devotion, energy, and love that thousands of teachers and staff at member schools bring to their students and their work every day,” said Elizabeth Dello Russo Becker, MAAPS Executive Director of the 80-member association.
Boudreau said she’s “always been involved in some sort of teaching throughout my life, including Sunday School, preschool and after school elementary programs.”
As for what drew her to special education as opposed to regular education, Boudreau mentioned, “as a parent, I had personal experience with special education. As a result, I learned what I needed from a special education teacher.”
She said the best teachers “saw students’ disabilities not as deficits but as differences. They embraced those differences and looked for the student’s gifts and strengths.”
Parents, Boudreau said, want teachers “to see what they see when they look at their child.”
She added how she wanted to be able to do that, “as well as to help students reach their full potential.”
Once her own children graduated high school, Boudreau returned to school for her master’s degree online while teaching full time.
When asked what she finds most rewarding, Boudreau talked about tapping into a child’s potential and seeing the seeds of discovery grow.
“I love discovering new approaches that meet a child where they are and challenges them to learn a new skill. Every little step is a celebration with our students. Being there at those moments is an honor,” she acknowledged.
Her 10-year career at PCCD began as a one-on-one teaching assistant. She completed her studies and continued working in the Anderson School at PCCD as a special educator for students with severe disabilities. Students in her classroom including many who have medical complexities are non-verbal and non-ambulatory.
With a bachelor’s degree from Regis College in Weston and a Master’s in Education from Merrimack College in North Andover, Boudreau worked to enrich her own education as well as her students.
In nominating her for the Excellence in Teaching Award, PCCD’s Anderson School Director Deanne Cefalo praised her “integrity, compassion, teamwork, talent, and dedication to her students’ hard work,” including stepping up to support many colleagues during a time of staff turnover and classes moving to online because of COVID.
Unfortunately, like so many teachers, the coronavirus made her job infinitely more difficult.
“Our students need a multi-sensory approach,” she noted, “that enhances their ability to learn. When we had to teach virtually, it was far from optimal.”
She said her school, along with other programs, teachers and specialists, helped to “create individualized programming for each child,” adding how challenging it was to implement it through a computer screen to students who have physical limitations as well as moderate to severe disabilities.
Once they returned to the classroom, Boudreau said it was easier, though noted how they all still wore masks and various forms of Personal Protective Equipment. She did admit the masks make it harder for students to read facial expressions.
“These expressions are key factors,” she remarked, “when working with a child whose language skills are already challenged.”
She said every teacher saw how COVID affected their students: academically, emotionally and physically.
“When you apply those concerns to the students who are trying to understand their world through the lens of various disabilities, it becomes even more of a challenge,” she admitted.
Multiple parents submitted letters praising Boudreau, with one saying, “Seeing what others don’t see is one of Ms. Rhonda’s greatest strengths and allows her to bring out the greatest potential of her students.”
Another parent added: “I’m at ease, because I know that Ms. Rhonda takes my place as mama and teacher while my daughter is at school, and I know she feels safe, and she feels loved.”
Upon learning of the MAAPS statewide excellence in teaching honor Boudreau shared, “I was speechless, which is unusual for me! I was pleased that my colleagues appreciate and value my teaching but learning that my student's families wrote letters on my behalf was the best! It was an incredible feeling.”
The PCCD community congratulated Boudreau as the 2022 MAAPS awardee for Excellence in Teaching.
For 50 Years, The Professional Center for Child Development (PCCD) has been changing the trajectory of children’s lives through their specialized therapeutic, educational and family support programming. Each year, PCCD provides services and care to more than 2,000 children of all abilities.
Anderson School is PCCD's longest running program and provides a comprehensive educational and therapeutic program for children ages 3-12 who have multiple disabilities, moderate to severe developmental delay, complex care, or medical needs.
PCCD's largest program, Early Intervention, provides integrated therapies to children aged birth to three who are experiencing a developmental delay. Woodbridge School early education and care rounds out PCCD’s family of programs.
PCCD will be celebrating its 50th anniversary and to continue the mission, nurturing the growth and potential of every child.
To learn more about Professional Center for Child Development and Anderson School at PCCD please go to www.thepccd.org and www.theandersonschool.org
The MSSPS Albert E. Trieschman Memorial Award for Exceptional Direct Care Service was also presented at the May 26 ceremony. Awardees are Grace Little, of Milestones Day School in Waltham, and Henry Njoroge, of Boston Higashi School in Randolph.
About MAAPS
The Massachusetts Association of Approved Special Education Schools (MAAPS) was founded in 1978 as a statewide association of schools dedicated to providing educational programs and services to students with special needs, particularly students from Massachusetts public school districts who require specialized education programs and services as guaranteed by Massachusetts General Laws.
MAAPS represents about 80 member schools serving over 7,000 children with special needs from Massachusetts and other states and countries. MAAPS’ mission is to represent approved special education schools in their goal of providing the highest quality education to students with
special needs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.