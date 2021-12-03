The “Plan B” for the area’s Salvation Army fund-raising efforts during the holiday season is more in place this year than last year.
Not only has the pandemic created a host of hurdles to overcome, there are less volunteers at their Kettle Drive at stores as volunteers for the kettles are getting harder to find. So, collections are harder to come by.
In addition, shoppers have swung over in many cases to making purchases online with well-known groups like Amazon taking away even more shoppers, so the Kettle Drive is noticing less foot traffic and funds.
So, enter the M.E. Santa (Middlesex East Santa).
The M.E. Santa has established a nice, hard-core grouping of donors with individuals using holiday cards to inform relatives and friends that gifts were made to the M.E. Santa in their name. The Salvation Army has hit upon a theme this year of “Help Our Local Kids Feel The Love”. “It’s a wonderful time of the year…for some people,” note area Salvation officials.
The officials note “too many children here in Greater Boston worry that this Christmas will be just another day of hunger and hardship. All they want is to experience the joy of the season with their families but in these difficult times, joy can be hard to come by.”
The Salvation Army officials point to “maybe their father’s hours were cut at work and the bills are piling up.” Or, “their mother has had a serious illness, or they’re on the brink of losing their home.”
The conclusion is, say the Salvation Army officials, more than ever, “these kids and their families need to feel the hope and promise of that first Christmas ringing true.”
Money donated to the M.E. Santa lies in a smile but with an urgent message: “A nourishing meal. Warm clothes. A safe place to sleep. And, for heir families to be okay.”
Area Salvation Army leaders Everett L. Henry III and Patricia Henry put it this way: “You can make her wish come true. Your kindness will be an answered prayer for our neighbors in critical need.”
The M.E. Santa, noted his sponsors in the area communities served by community newspapers, is able to make an impact. The Senior Field Representative Michael Skoog, who oversees 25 communities in the area, noted publicly in recent days he has already lost six coordinators in his area. He estimates the overall loss in the $85,000 to $90,000 range. Food insecurity, he says publicly, has become the main concern.
The M.E. Santa’s effort is now in its 32nd year with a check given to Skoog by the owners of the area M.E. newspapers. The funds, he reassures the editors, reporters and others, is to spend the money in the M.E. area.
