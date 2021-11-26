MIDDLESEX - Reading Town Meeting representatives earlier this month killed a proposal to institute a temporary permitting freeze on new 40R redevelopments within the community’s downtown area.
During a Special Town Meeting held virtually at the outset of this month, elected members of the assembly indefinitely postponed a proposed moratorium on a new “smart growth” project applications after Town Attorney Ivria Fried unexpectedly insisted the doomed warrant article would not pass legal muster.
“The motion on the table does not seek to amend any existing section of the zoning law, nor does it propose the adoption of a new provision halting developments,” the municipal lawyer argued. “If this motion passes, it would have no legal effect on the [Community Planning and Development Commission] or the building commissioner.”
Despite that outcome, there appears to be a broad consensus in the community that Reading’s Downtown Smart Growth Overlay District desperately needs to be overhauled to reduce the density of new developments and further incorporate additional open-space and more stringent setback and parking requirements.
Should the town fail to amend those overlay district provisions, moratorium proponents Mary Ellen O’Neill and Dave Talbot warned, Reading’s quaint and charming Reading Center district might be irreparably transformed into an overbuilt urban zone plagued by parking shortages and crammed full of unremarkable boxy buildings.
“We have left ourselves with few bargaining chips to achieve the kind of downtown that Town Meeting has already said it would like to see,” said O’Neill, who sponsored the citizens’ petition that became known as Article 9 at a Special Town Meeting earlier this month.
“We get to rebuild our downtown once every 150 years, and once you do that, [there won’t be a second chance in our lifetimes],” Talbot later told the Town Meeting assembly. “One of the concerns we have is as we create hundreds of new units of housing where there wasn’t any, there aren’t places for people to sit and congregate. There’s no green-spaces being added as part of this.”
According to the town’s CPDC, which functions much like a municipal Planning Board, town officials have heard the growing calls for change despite the failure of the recent Town Meeting initiative.
And though only recently introducing a timeline for overhauling the state-encouraged redevelopment tool, CPDC members like Heather Clish promises the board will debate a multitude of overlay district amendments to promote the design features being demanded by local residents.
After holding a series of public forums since last March, that work is expected to begin in earnest in early December, when the CPDC in partnership with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council (MAPC) will host a public hearing focused exclusively on 40R district reforms.
“CPDC has taken the approach of doing a more holistic approach rather than looking piecemeal [at these requested changes],” Clish remarked at the Town Meeting assembly. “We want to explore and create ways to have meaningful and thoughtful open spaces and amend the zoning to support desired outcomes.”
Consequences of its own success?
First created back in Nov. of 2009, Reading’s Smart Growth Zoning Overlay District has thus far resulted in the permitting for some 195 apartment units at five previously underutilized parcels in Reading Center.
With each of those new developments also featuring brand new ground-floor commercial suites, a host of new business owners have flocked to Reading as a result of the initiative – and all while town officials have banked some $958,000 in new annual tax revenues as a result of the new growth.
Because 40R requires developers to designate at least 20 percent of all new housing units as affordable, Reading has also achieved a pivotal “safe harbor” status that protects the community from future 40B housing submittals.
A zoning redevelopment tool first promoted by former Governor Mitt Romney, the state’s first 40R legislation was passed back in 2004 with the aim of clustering dense housing developments right near town squares and local downtown areas.
Under the classical “smart-growth” format, old multi-story buildings are either rehabbed or demolished and rebuilt to include ground-floor retail spaces topped by residential units.
Saying such redevelopments locate apartment buildings and condos right by major transportation hubs, proponents of 40R projects also say the housing tends to attract young adults and professionals, who then breath new life into the downtown business community by frequenting restaurants, markets, and other small businesses by their new homes.
A local option zoning law, 40R districts must be voluntarily adopted by cities and towns. To encourage the building trend, the state Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) will contribute roughly $75,000 to municipalities that establish a 40R district, while other financial incentives - such as a one-time $3,000 per unit payment - are also hinged upon the future creation of new housing in those so-called "smart growth" zones.
During the recent Special Town Meeting in Reading, those advocating for a pause on new 40R applications agreed the overlay district has brought plenty of benefits to the community.
However, with several new downtown properties now up for sale and at least two other new 40R petitions involving close to 40 more apartments in the CPDC approval pipeline, O’Neill and Talbot contend the cumulative effect of such a rapid buildup in Reading Center may very well come back to haunt the community.
“We’ve seen a whole tidal wave of new projects coming in without any idea of what [we may want to do to reduce the impacts of future proposals],” Talbot reasoned. “That’s what this pause is meant to do.”
Notably, while many Town Meeting representatives voted against the proposed moratorium, not a single person addressing the warrant article disagreed that the overlay district regs are in need of an overhaul.
“I support a pause. When you look at Massachusetts’ 40R law, it warehouses people in condos and creates concrete jungles that robs towns like Reading of their unique character,” said Town Meeting member Steven Cool.
“I’m a supporter of the 40R district. I think it brings like to the downtown,” later said former Reading Select Board member Barry Berman. “In our wildest dreams, we never could have realized how successful this would be, and I do think it’s important to take a step back…But I’m voting against this because I was chilled by the comments of town counsel.”
Twice now since the fall of 2020, Town Meeting has implored the CPDC to amend the community’s smart-growth overlay to reduce the maximum lot coverage allowed for redevelopments from 100 percent to 85 percent and to impose new setback requirements to ensure the new multi-story buildings don’t dwarf abutting single-family homes by sitting so close to shared lot lines.
Those urging town officials to consider zoning reforms also insist that the new apartment complexes, with housing density volumes as high as 70-units per acre, should be capped at a more reasonable threshold in the range of 20-to-40 units per acre.
With parking regs and vehicular space availability long a source of controversy within the downtown area, local residents also believe the time has come for the CPDC to consider whether more stringent on-site parking requirements are needed.
“I don’t think these buildings need to be this massive. This is about having a town or village scale versus an urban one,” said Talbot. “I also think it’s only fair that other residential properties don’t end up getting a concrete block wall two-feet from the back of their houses.”
“Parking impacts also still need study,” the local resident added. “We haven’t even seen the commercial [tenants move into many of these spaces] and these buildings are also not yet 100 percent occupied [by residents. As we know, we’re going to need [our on-street and public parking spaces] for business, patrons, and employees.”
