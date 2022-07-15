In her first message on her first day as chancellor, Julie Chen credited the teamwork of the UMass Lowell community – students, faculty, staff, alumni and supporters – for creating a culture that turns aspirations into achievements.
In a video sent to students, employees and alumni on a recent morning, Chen, a 30-year resident of Wilmington, previewed the launch of a new strategic planning process this fall to replace the prior 10-year plan that transformed UMass Lowell into a nationally ranked, public research university.
“When we launch our new strategic planning process this fall, our result won’t look the same as it did in 2010,” said Chen, the university’s first Asian-American and LGBTQ+ chief executive. “The world around us has changed significantly, and we are not the same university we were back then.”
A lot of that change can be traced to two things: the coronavirus pandemic, which completely upended college (and all facets of) life for so many and this somewhat new notion that college is no longer necessary (or it’s just a haven for the Left to indoctrinate young people into liberalism; that it’s now not a place for free speech or the sharing of ideas).
“We need to establish different goals to meet different student priorities and to address different societal challenges,” she said, attributing UMass Lowell’s strong foundation to predecessors Marty Meehan and Jacquie Moloney.
About Meehan, she said he made her believe “you could think bigger” and be more ambitious.
When it comes to COVID, Chen shared how she learned some things. While the pandemic showcased the school’s already strong online program, Chen admitted that’s not how 17-18 year olds learn best. Therefore, last year, the university returned to in-person learning. Chen called it the best kind of college experience.
That’s why freshman are encouraged to live in campus, and according to Chen 90 percent do.
“They’re more appreciative of co-curricular experiences,” the new chancellor said about students living and learning on campus.
This is especially true of first-generation students, i.e. the first in the family to go to college, which make up about 40 percent of all UMass Lowell students.
The second change, the notion that college has become obsolete (or a place to indoctrinate young people into liberalism, as some would argue) is not entirely unfounded. Chen admitted some worry about a lack of interest in college among young people.
However, college isn’t just about learning; rather, it’s about exploring, about figuring out what you want to do with your life above simply working a job that allows you to put food on the table, Chen noted.
Of course, learning is a major reason many people choose college as opposed to going straight from high school into the work force (assuming these students don’t enter a trade school).
“Things change so fast, if you aren’t continuously learning your career could become obsolete,” Chen acknowledged, adding how college is more than a bachelor’s degree.
She discovered a joy of teaching while in college, something she said she never expected.
So, Chen needs to get young people in the building. One way to accomplish that involves paid internships with local companies and non-profits such as Analog Devices and Raytheon. She said one of her goals concerns building on that strong foundation the school already has.
“We want to get students paid experiences to help them figure out what they want to do,” the chancellor noted, pointing out how important paid internships are as compared to unpaid internships. (Chen rightly stated that most students can’t afford not to get paid.)
These internships show families the value of a college education, Chen explained. However, it doesn’t lock the student into any type of long-term contract. Once the internship expires, students are free to find work somewhere else. The benefit lies with the companies’ and non-profits’ ability to put their best foot forward, so to speak, which gives them a leg up on the competition when these students graduate.
Among her other goals, Chen pointed to efforts around academic excellence and an inclusive campus culture.
UMass Lowell will seek to become a national leader “around an inclusive campus culture for students and employees and around top-tier classroom and experiential learning to expand our graduates’ professional opportunities,” she said.
Many students come from outside the Merrimack Valley area from places south of Boston, Worcester and the New Hampshire area. Chen said UMass Lowell offers a good mix of students, which helps local students meet people from outside the state and even outside the country.
She also pointed to UMass Lowell’s anticipated elevation to “Research 1” in the coming years, joining the Carnegie Classification of the nation’s leading research universities.
“We have hard work ahead of us. But thanks to your dedication to our students and to each other, I know we can take UMass Lowell to the next level," she said.
Chen called becoming a Research 1 facility akin to going from Division 2 to Division 1. She hoped UMass Lowell could become that top research institution. She felt that upgrade to a Research 1 university would make the school desirable for companies to work with.
“We want to be a public research university,” Chen acknowledged.
To accomplish that, she credits her faculty for not just teaching the “old stuff” but for creating new knowledge. She pointed out how “things change quickly.”
Returning to in-person learning will also help, as research is best done face-to-face, especially as it concerns experimental research. The last few years really hit community researchers the hardest, as it prevented them from going into the community to interview people.
Chen joined UMass Lowell in 1997 after six years as an assistant professor in Boston when a colleague invited her out. In her video message she said she chose UMass Lowell because of the opportunities for collaboration with faculty and students as well as with other universities, companies, nonprofits, and local, state and federal
government.
