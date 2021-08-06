After graduating Framingham State in 2018, Sarah Lyn Norton got accepted into the Peace Corps in Nepal and expected to head out in January of 2019. Unfortunately, things fell through, leaving Norton, a 2014 graduate of Woburn Memorial High School, with no job, living at home and feeling heartbroken.
“This is when a video popped up on my YouTube recommended videos of someone hiking the Appalachian Trail,” she said, adding how she spent the next month binge watching hiking videos.
At that point, she decided she wanted to do it, feeling the need to go on an adventure. She landed a job working on a farm down in Virginia for the 2019 season, so she planned the hike for 2020.
“I started hiking down in Georgia last March (of 2020) but only made it two weeks and 136 miles before I decided to go home because of COVID,” she shared.
Fortunately, COVID did not deter Norton, who said she met someone on her Georgia hike who wanted to hike the Florida Trail so she joined him and decided to continue on the Eastern Continental Trail so she could connect the Florida Trail to the Appalachian Trail.
It’s been quite the journey for the WMHS grad, who started in the Florida Keys and this week crosses into Massachusetts before eventually heading to Maine and maybe as far as the Canadian border. She’s traveled 3,400 miles since beginning on Jan. 1 of this year and has 700 more to go.
There have, unsurprisingly, been many obstacles along the way, as one might expect on a 4,000 mile hike up the east coast. Norton said during the first 100 miles, “the blisters on my feet were awful.”
She continued: “It felt like nothing I did helped and every day it got worse. That was really emotionally draining, but I just kept bandaging them and hoping for the best, and eventually they went away.”
While she spent a good portion of her journey alone, she did occasionally run into other hikers.
“For the first 1,900 miles of hiking it was pretty rare to run across other people, but I ended up hiking with two guys all the way to the start of the Appalachian Trail in Georgia.”
Once she and her traveling companions arrived at the Appalachian Trail, she said there were “suddenly dozens of people at camp every night.”
Norton added: “I made a really great group of friends, which I loved, but I also found it hard not to compare myself to everyone else.”
She said that noticing how quickly everyone else seemed to travel made her feel “badly” about herself. It took her awhile, she admitted, to really know it’s not a race “and I don’t have to be the fastest or strongest hiker. If I’m enjoying myself that’s all that really matters.”
Eventually, Norton hopes to arrive on Mount Katahdin in Maine. She said the Eastern Continental Trail, which she’s currently hiking, technically goes into Canada.
“My plan is either to end on Katahdin or if I have the time and money, I’ll go an extra 140 miles to the Canadian border.”
The Woburn High grad acknowledged she has some hiking experience through day hikes and backpacking in Shenandoah National Park when she lived in Virginia. Therefore, while no doubt an adventure, Norton’s journey is probably best saved for those with some experience and not beginners. It’s 4,000 miles after all, in all sorts of terrain and weather.
However, for those who want to make the attempt, Norton said she brought a 40 liter backpack, an inflatable sleeping bag, a 20 degree sleeping bag, a small, one-person tent, a water filter and two one-liter water bottles, a tiny gas stove, a spoon and a small, titanium pot, a rain jacket, a fleece, a “clean” outfit to sleep in, a spare pair of socks, a headlamp, a toothbrush and toothpaste, trekking poles, a satellite GPS for emergencies, and a pair of sandals to wear around camp.
In all, her pack weighed approximately 13 pounds; 25 with four days of food and full water.
Of course, she must be ready for anything, from high heat to freezing cold. Norton said when she began her journey on New Year’s Day, the weather was “really nice” (it was Florida), but it did drop below freezing a few times overnight (thankfully, her 20 degree sleeping bag kept her warm).
The weather did affect her on several occasions.
“There was one night in Pinhoti Trail in Alabama and one night in Great Smoky National Park that I was really cold at night,” she admitted.
Then there was the tornado warning in Stewartville, Alabama Norton experienced.
“Luckily, I was able to hide out in a safe room at a fire station and the tornado missed us by a few miles,” she remembered.
Some weren’t so lucky, as she believes it may have touched down in Birmingham. She only dealt with hail and bad thunderstorms, she said. Another tornado hit a couple of towns over from where she was.
Fortunately, Norton survived all the bad weather to get back to Massachusetts. Her goal remains reaching the end of the trail by Sept, 20, a day before her 26th birthday. When that happens, she’s already thinking about her next adventure.
“There are three really long trails in the US: the Appalachian Trail on the east coast, the CDT from Mexico to Canada along the continental divide and the PCT from Mexico to Canada along the west coast. If you complete all three it’s called a triple crown. That would be something really cool to do.”
She said she’s also interested in the Camino in Spain, which is about 500 miles.
But for this current trip, Norton started in Florida, then traveled through Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. She then moves on to Vermont, New Hampshire and finally Maine.
All in all, it’s quite the journey for someone who not long ago didn’t know where her life was headed until a random YouTube video popped up on her computer.
