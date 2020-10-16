Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.