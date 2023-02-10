MIDDLESEX - Able to enjoy the amazing new tool from the comfort of their own homes, Reading residents and history buffs can now sample the flavor of life in the community from as far back as the era of Mark Twain and Gilded Age.
Last month, Reading Public Library officials heralded the completion and launch of a brand new database that enables citizens to comb through more than 150 years of local news published by The Reading Chronicle and its successor papers. According to Reading Public Library Director Amy Fang Lannon and others involved in the effort, which was funded by the non-profit Reading Public Library Foundation, nearly 550 rolls of microfilm were digitized during the 18-month undertaking.
“The historical microfilm of the Reading Chronicle is a one-of-a-kind resource that provides our community a window into its past. Digitization gives the public full and at-home access to historical content previously only available at the RPL,” said Lannon.
“Now, all patrons have web access to our town history and everyday events going back to the post-Civil War period,” local History and Genealogy Reference Librarian Jocelyn Gould further explained. “We are confident that these records will be of great interest to all, from armchair historians, to curious citizens, to families tracing their ancestry.”
According to town officials, the community project dates back to a 2019 Library Services and Technology Act (LSTA) preservation assessment conducted with input from the town’s Historical Commission, the Reading Antiquarian Society, and Reading Town Clerk Laura Gemme. Based upon that reports findings, the microfilm digitization project - besides vastly expanding public access to the records - will help preserve some of the oldest microfilm reels, which do degrade over time from heavy use.
In 2021, the community’s non-profit library foundation committed the needed funding to make the project a reality.
“Through the generous support of our donors, we were so excited to fund this project,” said RPL Foundation President Patrick Egan. “We are confident that these easily searchable records will provide Reading historians, families, and businesses countless hours of happy browsing.”
With that funding in hand, former Reading librarians Kathryn Geoffrion Scannell and Eileen Barret took the lead on researching technology companies which scan microfilm into databases. The duo, who are both now retired, also tested various products to get a feel of what would work best in Reading.
Local officials also had to collaborate with the Daily Times Chronicle, and the Haggerty family, to obtain permission from the family-based publishing company, address copy right protections, to set strict republication limitations, and to move the content onto the internet.
Quickly securing that consent, the town ultimately hired Advantage Archives to create the new database. The vendor, besides scanning in close to 490,000 newspaper pages, also spent nearly three-months cleaning up the library’s vast microfilm collection.
“Adding the search capability is tremendous,” said Lannon of the end product. “We’re all accustomed to online searching in browsers, and this feature alone makes the archive more accessible to a wider audience. Researchers, professional and casual alike, can refine searches by keywords like names, addresses and dates ranging from 1870 to 2019.”
“The response has been great,” the library director later said of the feedback received by local residents since the database went live a few weeks ago. “Public libraries are uniquely situated to facilitate projects like this because of the alignment of our values, mission, and expertise. At its heart, the digitization of historical microfilm is a community project. The content is about the community, for the community, and was made possible by community support.”
Thanks to the effort, news and sports articles - as well as the images that accompanied those stories - are now available from the following sources:
• The Reading Chronicle (1870 through 1980);
• The Reading Weekly News and Chronicle (1876 through 1880);
• The Daily Times And Chronicle (1980 through 1984);
• and the Daily Times Chronicle (1984 through 2019).
Library officials also plan to continue updating the database as it expands its microfilm collection. The next big project will begin this coming July, when town officials plan to begin digitizing newspaper reels covering content that was published through 2021.
