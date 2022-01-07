As Massachusetts residents were choosing between presidential hopefuls Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton back in the fall of 2016, they were also deciding another rather important issue: would marijuana become legal in the state. The answer turned out to be yes.
However, not every community felt the same way. Although the ballot question passed statewide, many cities and towns rejected the idea of making marijuana legal in Massachusetts. Some communities rejected the question by a wide margin, while others only said no by a slim majority.
One community, Tewksbury, gave the thumbs down to the idea of legalizing marijuana in the state by less than 400 votes. Because the voters were practically torn on the issue (it failed 48 percent - 50 percent), members of the town’s Zoning Bylaw Committee, as they attempt to update the town’s zoning bylaws, decided to issue a survey to ask residents for their input.
The survey, which the site states is anonymous, asks users if they live in Tewksbury, own a business in Tewksbury or wish to start a marijuana business in Tewksbury; their age; if they support retail marijuana facilities in Tewksbury (the options include a yes, but with restrictions); in what zoning districts the facilities should locate (commercial, industrial, office/research, or other); how close any facility should be to a school, day care, religious institute, etc.; how close any facility should be to residences; and a final question for those who don’t support marijuana facilities to explain why (increase in crime, traffic, burden on healthcare, or other).
Community/Economic Development Planner for Tewksbury Alexandra Lowder said the town was in the “very, very preliminary stages” of making any sort of decision on whether to add marijuana distribution to the town’s table of allowed uses in the zoning bylaw. Currently, the table of allowed uses allows for manufacturing and research/development of marijuana (although, Lowder noted there isn’t a particular zone for it) but not distribution.
This comes as the Zoning Bylaw Committee attempts to update the town’s zoning bylaws. It’s been several years in the making (the committee was formed in 2015), but COVID pushed the original attempt back from 2020 to the spring Town Meeting of 2021. Unfortunately, for the committee at least, Town Meeting rejected the changes.
Falling just two votes short, the committee regrouped during the remainder of 2021 in an attempt to figure out how to move forward with a document that would receive the necessary votes to pass Town Meeting in 2022. In their discussions, especially as it pertains to the table of allowed uses, the idea to inquire about residents’ thoughts on marijuana came up.
“The committee wants to see residents’ thoughts and if their attitudes changed,” Lowder said, referring to the vote taken five years ago where residents rejected the marijuana ballot question by a slim margin. “(The survey) is an effective way to find out.”
The Community/Economic Development Planner mentioned Lowell and Dracut issued a few permits, though she didn’t believe any establishments opened near the Tewksbury border. Billerica also appears to be in the process of issuing some marijuana distribution permits. Therefore, the Zoning Bylaw Committee simply wants to know what that could look like in Tewksbury (assuming there’s an appetite for it).
“The (committee) is just interested in seeing what resident’s think,” Lowder acknowledged.
Lowder said no businesses inquired about bringing marijuana distribution to Tewksbury (or manufacturing, research/development), but she said her office will receive cold calls every so often about whether the town is zoned for this or that.
If the Zoning Bylaw Committee adds marijuana distribution to the table of allowed uses (and that won’t take place in time for spring Town Meeting), it would need the approval of Town Meeting (and then the state’s Attorney General) before becoming official. It would also require a specific zone (most likely industrial or commercial).
What this means for resident’s is that a marijuana dispensary could open along Rt. 38 sometime in the future if a) the Zoning Bylaw Committee chooses to include marijuana distribution on the table of allowed uses within the zoning bylaw (and where it should be zoned), b) Town Meeting approves the change to the bylaw, c) the Attorney General approves the Town Meeting approval, and d) a business decides to bring their marijuana dispensary to Tewksbury.
With the survey closing on Friday, Jan. 14 and the Zoning Bylaw Committee meeting on Jan. 18, it’s possible the committee could include the survey results as part of their discussion; however, there is little to no chance the committee makes any changes to the bylaw based on those results for spring Town Meeting. Any attempted change in relation to marijuana would most likely occur in 2023.
For her part, Lowder said she’s interested to see the results. She mentioned in the beginning, when the state first approved marijuana dispensaries, business boomed. Now, she doesn’t believe these establishments are as busy.
The Community/Economic Development Planner admitted the conversation around adding marijuana distribution to the table of allowed uses hasn’t specifically come up since the town voted back in 2016. In 2019, Lowder said all marijuana uses were banned (that included manufacturing and research/development); however, the town allowed the ban on those to expire. Therefore, it would be legal to manufacture marijuana in Tewksbury, except there isn’t a zone for that specific action yet.
“We need to find zoning for manufacturing and research/development because it’s an allowed use,” Lowder pointed out.
As for the immediate future, the Zoning Bylaw Committee continues to hold meetings in their effort to review each section of the bylaw, as well as citizen, committee and staff comments. In their attempt to update the zoning bylaws, the committee hopes to remove redundant language, incorporate changes to state and federal laws, make the document more navigable, and incorporate approximately 130 amendments that have been adopted over time into the existing bylaw.
Back in the spring of last year, even though 89 residents supported the article, it failed by two votes to meet the necessary two-thirds requirement. Residents expressed issues with building height, billboards and the makeup of the committee. Lowder, in attendance, highlighted the 44 public meetings the committee held that residents could have attended.
Going forward, Lowder said she didn’t know if the new rewrite would pass this May, though she emphasized there’s been more discussion this time (with residents and not just among the committee members). Regardless, she said there are certain issues the town needs to address from an environmental standpoint including groundwater protection.
As for marijuana, Lowder stressed this survey was an early temperature check. It should be noted this isn’t about medical marijuana versus recreational marijuana but whether the product can be sold at all in Tewksbury.
For those interested in taking the survey, please visit https://forms.gle/dzqn3mK5e5pyE6yK6
Residents/business owners may also view the Zoning Bylaw Committee’s meeting schedule at tewksbury-ma.gov/zoning-bylaw-committee and send comments to zoning@tewksbury-ma.gov.
The committee intends to respond to every comment and e-mail submitted. Members of the committee include Bob Fowler, chair, Mark Kratman, Mark Bertonassi, Dick Cuoco, and Erin Wortman. Consultants include Judi Barrett of RKG Associates and Barrett Planning Group, as well as Bob Mitchell, FAICP; Robert Ritchie; and David Gamble, Esquire.
(Materials from Rosalyn Impink and Paige Impink were used to compile this report)
