With Woburn’s leaders hoping to finalize the design of a major $22 million water treatment plant to filter out the forever chemicals by next September, a contractor in Burlington this spring completed construction of a multi-million dollar PFAS filtering plant.
The two area communities are amongst the 119 cities and towns across the state which, according to data from the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP), have failed on at least one occasion to meet new polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) testing standards over the past two years.
Ready to spend a combined $37 million to upgrade their treatment facilities to filter out the potential carcinogens, Woburn and Burlington have gotten out-in-front of the issue as PFAS contamination is fast becoming a pressing health concern across the country.
In April, town leaders in Burlington, who convinced Town Meeting members to appropriate $15 million to address elevated PFAS readings at its Mill Pond Treatment Plant off of Winter Street, announced a contractor had completed construction of a new 4,400 square foot treatment plant that includes new granular activated carbon (GAC) vessels to absorb and filter out the chemicals.
The community is waiting for state officials to complete its inspection of the new premises by the Woburn line before bringing it online.
A second portion of Burlington’s long-term corrective action plan involves the abandonment of a second treatment facility at Vine Brook once a new secondary connection to a Mass. Water Resource Authority (MWRA) water supply is made.
The town is already using existing partial hookups to MWRA water mains from Lexington to dilute its water supply - thereby reducing PFAS levels to acceptable limits under Mass. DEP standards established in 2021. Last year, Burlington DPW Director John Sanchez estimated some 1 million gallons of extra water was being co-mingled with the local supply on a daily basis to decrease PFAS levels well below a state threshold of 20 parts per trillion (PPT).
According to MWRA officials, the quasi-public water provider has for years now been testing its water for PFAS containers but has to date been unable to detect any “quantifiable” readings of the chemicals.
“As expected given MWRA’s well-protected
watersheds and reservoirs, MWRA easily met the new standard. No more than trace amounts were detected, too low to be quantified. The sum of the six regulated PFAS compounds was zero, below the new MassDEP standard of 20 parts per trillion,” authority officials explained in a March of 2023 statement.
In Woburn, where elevated PFAS readings have generally been detected for reasons unknown during the hottest months of the summer, Mayor Scott Galvin plans to similarly rely on GAC vessels to eliminate all traces of the contaminates.
Woburn has on at least three occasions since 2021 measured quarterly PFAS levels just over the 20 PPT level, but is generally in compliance with the state standards for most of any given calendar year.
At the outset of this month, the mayor, in a letter to the City Council concerning the communities five-year capital plan, estimated it will cost $22 million to add a new PFAS treatment building at an existing water facility by Horn Pond.
Consultants from Boston engineering firm CDM Smith, hired to help Woburn’s leaders identify a permanent fix to the problem, say the addition of six GAC treatment vessels should eliminate all PFAS traces from the local water supply.
“The final design will be completed by September of 2023 and construction of the PFAS Treatment Plant should be finished by May of 2025 (approximately 18 months),” Galvin wrote in his June 1 memo to the City Council. “We anticipate three sources of funding, including $2 million in ARPA funds, $2 million in grant funding and $18 million in…loan funding.”
For years before the state began enforcing its more rigid standard, communities like Woburn and Burlington have been subject to federal drinking water rules which stipulate PFAS levels should not exceed 70 parts per trillion (PPT).
A growing concern
With an increasing number of public health officials realizing forever PFAS chemicals have leached into bodies of water and drinking supplies across the country, legislators in Massachusetts and elsewhere are looking to ban continued production and use of the products.
Meanwhile, according to Reuters and the Associated Press, as local and state officials contend with huge bills associated with upgrading their water systems to screen out PFAS, national chemical companies are increasingly being asked to pick up the tab.
Earlier this month, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Corteva Inc. and Chemours Co. - three such corporations that produce the waterproofing and anti-sticking agents - reportedly agreed to set aside $1.19 billion to settle lawsuits regarding their alleged pollution of public water supplies.
At least 21 state attorneys general, including current Massachusetts Governor Maura Healey, have over the past two years also filed lawsuits against chemical companies and firefighting foam manufacturers due to concerns about the pollutants and their alleged effects to public health.
Worrisome because of their ability to persist in the environment without being broken down, PFAS are chemicals that were introduced in the 1940s and are generally used to waterproof products or create an anti-sticking or anti-staining effect on items such as pots and pans, carpets, and clothing.
Though state and federal agencies have identified six types of the chemicals - often referenced as PFAS6 - that are considered as harmful to humans and animals, to this day other variations of the forever chemicals are applied to thousands of other consumer products that range from beauty cosmetics and shampoos to automotive cleaners, construction materials, and electronics.
In fact, use of PFAS became so widespread that government agencies like the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Institute of Environmental Health Services has found that humans are exposed to the contaminants on a regular basis.
In one particularly concerning report commissioned by the federal Centers for Disease Control and Protection (CDC) back in 2015, scientists found detectable levels of PFAS in 97 percent of blood samples obtained by study participants.
Federal officials say PFAS can cause reproductive harm to women, pose likely dangers to infants and babies in utero, and could lead to increase risks of cancer in some individuals. Meanwhile, research into the longterm effects of regular exposure to the contaminants is still in the works.
“Due to their widespread production in use, as well as their ability to move and persist in the environment, surveys conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that most people in the United States have been exposed to some PFAS,” explains the EPA in an PFAS primer uploaded to the federal agency’s website.
Other reactions to PFAS testing
In the immediate region, other communities that have found elevated PFAS levels in the water supply since the spring of 2021 include North Reading and the Town of Lynnfield.
According to Mass. DEP records, North Reading officials have responded to the situation by shutting down an effected well, while in Lynnfield, a well water field in the center of town with the highest PFAS readings has similarly been out of service since 2021.
CDM-Smith, the same engineering firm advising Woburn on its proposed new PFAS treatment plant, has also recommended that town officials in Lynnfield address elevated PFAS readings at its so-called Station 2 well near the Sagamore Spring Golf Club and Lowell and Main Streets.
Currently lowering PFAS readings by Station 2 by mixing in extra water from other well stations in town, Lynnfield is like Woburn and Burlington exploring the eventual use of GAC treatment vessels as a long-term solution.
Though not technically in violation of the state’s PFAS regs, the Town of Wakefield detected elevated PFAS readings of 41.9 PPT from its Broadway Treatment Plant back in July of 2022. Following the findings, the town, which gets 80 percent of its water from the MWRA, took the plant
offline.
“The Broadway Treatment Plant supplies approximately 20 percent of the towns water supply [on a seasonal basis],” a notice to residents from the town last summer explained. “The plant will not be placed back into service until future samples confirm a PFAS6 level of below 20 [PPT].”
Officials in Wilmington also detected higher than expected PFAS levels from its Sargent Water Treatment Plant back in October of 2021, but the issue has reportedly since been fixed with the replacement of GAC filters.
Meanwhile, neighboring towns like Stoneham and Reading are full service MWRA communities that receive all water and sewer services throughout the quasi-public agency. As such, neither area town has been at risk of running afoul of the PFAS standards. Likewise according to town officials in Tewksbury, the community is unlikely to fail the PFAS testing standards because its local water supply, which comes from the Merrimack River, has long been treated with GAC filters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.