With her students previously capturing two silver medals and just as many golds in the prestigious national Scholastic Art & Writing Awards competition, veteran Reading fine arts instructor Kathleen Dailey, an award-winning photographer in her own right, knows talent when she sees it.
So when high school senior Rose Clark skipped lunch during a field trip to Boston this winter to visit her parents at their Newbury Street workplace and returned with a photo of her father grabbing a custom-made wig off a shelf for a client, Dailey knew her studious pupil had captured a magical moment.
Art critics at the Boston Globe sure agreed, as they featured Clark’s photo, entitled, “One for Every Occassion”, in a Sunday edition of the newspaper this March announcing the 2023 regional “Gold Key” winners for the national Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition.
Three days later, the Alliance for Young Artists and Writers, the non-profit that manages the annual Scholastic Art and Writing Awards competition, revealed the image had been awarded a coveted Gold Medal. Given that an estimated 300,000 youth and teen artists had submitted entries in the national contest this year, the honor puts Clark in some rare company that is shared by the likes of art and literary giants like Andy Warhol, John Updike, and Sylvia Plath.
Dailey, though ecstatic about the news, was hardly surprised.
“I knew it was a winner as soon as I
saw it,” said the veteran RMHS teacher,
recalling the moment Clark got back from lunch and showed her the photo of her father, hair replacement stylist Jamie Clark.
Founded in 1923, the annual competition is dedicated to showcasing the innate sensitivity and creative capacity of teenagers and reflecting their complex views of the world. This year, the organization recognized student achievement in the visual and literary arts in 28 categories, including painting, novel writing, mixed media, poetry, digital art, and journalism.
With more than 100 regional affiliates judging 300,000 submissions from US and Canadian students in grades 7 through 12 this year, a select panel of judges awarded roughly 2,000 national awards in 2023.
Just a few weeks ago, the teacher and student, who just days prior obtained her high school diploma during RMHS’ graduation ceremony, got to celebrate together at an awards ceremony held in New York City’s legendary Carnegie Hall.
Though having been recognized as the teacher for four other silver and gold award winners prior to the RMHS student’s 2023 achievement, the Westford resident says this year’s victory was particularly special, as the non-profit was celebrating its Centennial Gala.
It was also a perfect excuse for the RMHS teacher and student to get together one last time before Clark heads off to the Marist College in Florence, Italy.
“It was the 100th celebration, and so many famous artists, photographers and writers have come out of there,” said Dailey. “It was a really exciting experience.”
Clark was hardly the only photography student winning awards this year, as pupils were also recognized by Winchester’s Griffin Museum during its annual student showcase and in Hunt Photo’s “Family Pride” exhibition.
Though hardly unique, RMHS’ year-long AP Photography program, which has been spearheaded by Dailey since its inception, has been a stunning success, as almost every single pupil who enrolls in the class ends up qualifying for the receipt of college
credits.
Like all advanced placement courses, students in order to become eligible for college credits must score in one of the top two grading categories in an annual exam. They then must send in a portfolio of photographs to be reviewed by AP-qualified examiners.
So what makes Reading’s program different?
According to the RMHS teacher, who came to the district in 2006 from Hingham High School, like many other communities nowadays, Reading does not have a dark room where traditional rolls of film can be processed. As such, all students - a surprising number of whom haven’t ever handled a camera that’s not embedded in a cell-phone - use digital devices.
But for Dailey, who last year arranged to have a couple colleagues show pupils how to develop photographs using Civil War era “tintype” technology, learning the history of the craft is an absolute must.
“Some of the wealthier school districts have maintained dark room photography, but many programs around here went strictly digital. Reading is no exception,” the Middlebury College alumna explained. “But I stress the importance of the history. We go back to the roots and show where everything came from so we can have a better appreciation of where we are now.”
As part of that historical review, the instructor also has students focus on different photographic styles and techniques that have been popularized over the ages. That work not only includes researching at least famous artists and writing reports on their contributions to the craft, students are also challenged to try out those techniques for their own portfolios.
“They end up taking photos in the style of those photographers, so it helps them grow,” the Reading teacher said.
This year, the RMHS arts department announced that several other students had won regional awards in separate categories of the 2023 Scholastic Art & Writing Awards.
Under Dailey’s tutelage, student Emily Bass received two honorable mentions for her photographs entitled, “Rainbows Light Up our World” and “The Crossover”, while RMHS’ Jackie Cole won a pair of Gold Key awards for her photos “Betrayal” and “Living in a Shadow.” Also under the photography teacher’s direction, Silver Key winners included students Khalen DePalma for a photo entitled, “Shadow Box”, Jonathan Nazzaro for a photo called, “Perro Fantasma”, Hannah Rigney for a photo named “BARBed Wired”, and Mina Willander for a photo entitled, “Window Shopping”.
RMHS student Christian Cha, who submitted a short-story entitled, “The Untethered Balloon” under the direction of teacher Jane Cunningham, received an honorable mention in the category. Arts teacher Michael Radvany also celebrated two Gold Key winners, including RMHS’ Amanda Frechette and Sara Leclaire for their drawings and paintings respectively called, “Bundled Up” and “Bullwax”.
