With the Montvale Avenue area site slated to become one of the largest life sciences campuses outside of Boston proper, motorists heading down I-93 southbound can’t help but notice the dramatic transformation taking place at Woburn’s old Atlantic Gelatin plant.
The 107-acre industrial site off of Hill Street, which stretches along the highway from Woburn to the Winchester and Stoneham lines, has been crawling with excavators and other heavy machinery for the past two years as contractors knocked down old buildings and clear-cut acres of woodlands to make way for “The Vale”, the largest private redevelopment ever in city history.
And in a sure sign that the construction of a series of laboratory and research buildings, restaurant and retail spaces, and residential complexes is not far behind, Woburn’s City Council last week approved a series of proposed zoning changes aimed at making the 1.6 million square foot “Vale” site a little greener and easier for visitors to find.
According to local attorney Joseph Tarby, representing the petitioner, the recently passed zoning legislation clarifies that rooftop solar arrays and solar carports are an allowable accessory use within the city’s technology and business use overlay district (TBOD). A further modification to the TBOD rules will also allow landowner and Boston developer Leggat McCall to approach the City Council in the years ahead to request permission for other accessory uses.
“The reason we filed these zoning amendments is because there’s language in the TBOD that we thought [allowed us] to proceed and ask with solar. But [the building commissioner] thought there is conflicting language and asked us to amend the TBOD [regs to allow for solar installations,” the Rubin and Rudman law firm partner explained.
“We’re also asking to allow accessory uses by special permit,” Tarby later continued at a recent Woburn City Hall gathering. “This would eliminate the need to come to the council all the time asking for a zoning amendment to allow another accessory use. The requests could be for a number of things ranging from a food truck to Tesla charging stations that hadn’t been thought of when we adopted the TBOD.”
The council sanctioned both changes with little discussion and also approved a further zoning change that will allow Leggat McCall to add one freestanding “wayfinding” sign on Montvale Avenue.
Though the massive redevelopment includes plenty of frontage along I-93 south, the main entrance into the mixed-use Vale site will be via Hill Street, a nondescript roadway off of Montvale Avenue by the existing McDonald’s Restaurant and an AL Prime gas station.
That roadway will be widened as a result of a multi-million dollar mitigation package approved by local and state officials in order to offset project impacts, but Tarby explained that his client is concerned that visitors unfamiliar with the area will drive right past the main entrance by the I-93 southbound onramps and the Stoneham line.
Once completed, the Vale project will become the city’s first major life sciences campus outside of the Presidential Way corridor by the Wilmington line. However, over the past year, many other developers have been eyeing other prime locations with Woburn, such as the existing Showcase Cinemas property off of I-95.
Transition to the new economy
Though Woburn’s City Council had little to say about the latest Vale proposals, the elected officials have spent the past six years deliberating over virtually every aspect of the Vale project since Kraft Foods officials first announced plans in 2014 to shutter its old 400,000 square foot Jello-brand manufacturing plant.
Leggat McCall subsequently purchased the site from Jello parent company Kraft-Heinz back in 2017.
Originally okaying the construction of some 800,000 square feet of Class A office space in 2020, the council just before the start of 2022 sanctioned a major rebranding of the jobs-focused redevelopment by allowing Leggat McCall to scrap the traditional office park layout for a life sciences industry focus.
Pitching the rebranding in Woburn City Hall back in November of 2021, Leggat McCall executive William Gause explained the new commercial vision entails the construction of five new multi-story research and development (R&D) buildings around a central green with a 10,000 square foot amenity building containing at least one restaurant.
Four of the new life sciences buildings will each contain around 220,000 square feet of space, while a fifth building, a GMP bio-manufacturing facility will include approximately 130,000 square feet of space. Various ground-level retail stores, which will comprise a combined 20,000 square feet of space, will also be situated in each of the new buildings.
Because the life sciences industry reportedly generates far less traffic than a classic office park, the redesign allowed Leggat McCall to scrap previous plans for one of two five-story parking garages. Also being eliminated from the original 2020 design were plans for a boutique hotel.
“Originally, we were envisioning office buildings and not life science and R&D, so the scale of the buildings was smaller
because office requires more parking,” said Gause. “When shifting from office to
research and development, we were effectively able to add more square footage [because far fewer parking spaces are needed].”
Back in Dec. of 2020, the City Council approved an initial residential component for the Vale redevelopment by granting Westborough’s Pulte Homes New England a special permit to construct 75 townhouse, 122 garden-style apartments on the southern side of the redevelopment.
Eight months later, in Aug. of 2021, the council approved plans for “The Delaney at the Vale”, yet another residential component for senior citizens. Slated for a 9.4-acre portion of land by the Winchester line, the second residential component involves the construction of a 223-unit independent senior housing and assisted living facility. A memory care facility is also being constructed, and all three of the elderly living complexes will be interconnected.
Much of the site clearing and blasting activity on the property over the past few years is directly related to those residential components.
For a community that is still dotted with a handful of the factories, manufacturing centers, and trucking depots that once formed the backbone of the old economy, city officials immediately recognized the importance of encouraging a keystone redevelopment of the old Jello plant when Kraft Foods first announced plans to shutter the facility in 2014.
By 2016, months after the last factory workers completed their final shifts at the Hill Street industrial site, Mayor Scott Galvin and the City Council launched a major planning initiative focused exclusively on attracting modern-day employers to the property.
According to Galvin, given the size of the site, he believed it was pivotal to rezone the land in a way that enticed bioscience and tech industries to Woburn’s doorstep.
What resulted was the creation of Woburn's TBOD, which requires applicants to furnish a master development plan, outline all proposed traffic and mitigation efforts, and ink a development agreement with the city.
