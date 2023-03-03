For one evening in the spring of 1963, Reading’s most famous citizen let down his guard and dared to believe that he and his family would finally experience what it felt like to be accepted by their neighbors.
Having moved to Reading six years earlier after the birth of his first child, the late William “Bill” Russell, who had just led the Boston Celtics to their sixth NBA championship in a seven-year span, stirred with emotion upon being feted by 500 of his fellow citizens during a heralded “testimonial” dinner.
But as detailed in a new film released by acclaimed filmmaker Sam Pollard, the basketball superstar’s joy at finally feeling at home in Reading would certainly be short-lived.
The special 1963 testimonial dinner at Reading Memorial High School, attended by Celtics teammates like K.C. Jones and Tom Heinsohn and featuring a roast beef dinner, capped off “Bill Russell Day” celebrations that had been demanded by a vote of Town Meeting attendees a few months earlier. As a front-page cartoon in the afternoon edition of The Reading Chronicle explained on the day of the dinner on May 16, 1963, the special recognition aimed to prove to the Main Street resident that Reading is “his town today!”
Russell, who had up until that point never felt truly accepted in his adopted home, was visibly moved by the occasion.
“One of the greatest achievements a man can attain is to be called a friend. You said this to me tonight. I appreciate it. I really do,” said Russell, who attended the event with his first wife, the late Rose Russell.
“I thank each and every one of you. This is something I’ll always remember. I only hope I can lead a life to make you always feel this way about me,” the guest of honor later remarked to the crowd, according to a news account published a day later in The Reading Chronicle, a sister publication of The Middlesex East.
The Celtics superstar, now widely considered one of the NBA’s greatest players of all-time, would certainly fulfill his end of that bargain. Capturing five more basketball championships on the court with the Boston Celtics as a player and player-coach, Russell also became a renowned Civil Rights era leader who bravely spoke out against the scourge of racism despite the very real risks to both his life and livelihood.
However, as detailed in “Bill Russell: Legend”, Pollard’s new two-part Netflix documentary, Reading’s newfound appreciation for the basketball genius apparently lasted just a few weeks.
Specifically, just a year after “Bill Russell Day”, the 2011 Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient disclosed to news reporters that he and his wife discovered town residents were circulating a petition to object to his planned move to a larger home on Haverhill Street.
“Less than a month [after the testimonial dinner], the rumor got around that I wanted to buy a house in another part of this town, and the neighbors objected like hell,” bristled Russell, according to several articles published in Jan. of 1964. “Well, I don’t have to pass inspection by them. Who the hell are they? They only thing I’ve constantly worked at is being myself.”
According to the award-winning director, whose documentary intertwines stories of Russell’s athletic exploits with tales of his legacy off the court, his film attempts to capture a snapshot of what life was like for the Celtics great as one of the first professional African-American athletes in Boston.
Pollard, who was amazed to listen to interviews of Russell describing how he and teammates like K.C. Jones dreamed up ways to angle blocked shots to facilitate fast-breaks, also explores the NBA great’s incredible basketball genius.
“Him and KC Jones were scientific about how to position themselves on the court and how to block shots. These are really intelligent guys. They had to understand timing and strategy,” he said.
Using archival media footage, old interviews with Russell, and excerpts from the father-of-three’s autobiography, the film not only highlights the tough-skinned Civil Rights leader’s daring determination to leverage his celebrity to effect political change, but also how his exposure to racism drove a seemingly contradictory desire to maintain some semblance of personal privacy in regards to his family life.
“He was one of those athletes who didn’t just shut up and dribble. He was an activist,” explained Pollard in a recent phone interview. “He was standing up and speaking up at very dangerous times. He would even go down to Jackson, Mississippi, a place that was known for its atrocities towards black men, [to lead a basketball camp following the assassination of Civil Rights leader Medgar Evers].”
The documentary, released in early February, is attracting quite a bit of attention given renewed interest in the former Celtics coach since his death last summer at age 88.
The film also hits the streaming service as Reading wrestles with its own ugly part in the story. Last August, the town’s Select Board, responding to news of Russell’s passing, issued a proclamation commemorating the life of the former town resident.
At the time, various town officials reported being horrified to hear about the abuses suffered by Russell, who described the Boston area as a “flea market of racism”.
“May this be an opportunity for us to reaffirm values of an equitable and inclusive community, and to reconcile an unjust past with the vision of an equitable and harmonious future,” Town Manager Fidel Maltez remarked after the former Reading resident’s death.
With many in town apparently unaware about the full history around Russell’s 11-year residency in town, which abruptly ended more than 50 years ago with his retirement in 1969, Pollard’s film delves into a series of incidents where barrels of trash were toppled outside of the basketball stars Main Street residence while he was away on travel. When police allegedly scoffed at Russell’s complaint about the incident by claiming “raccoons were responsible”, the Civil Rights leader responded by applying for a gun permit.
Detailing a much more blatant form of intimidation, the film also recounts a subsequent burglary where vandals broke into the family’s Haverhill Street homestead, spray-painted racial slurs on the walls of the house, and defecated in Russell’s bed.
Karen Russell, the basketball great’s daughter, would release a full account of those now notorious incidents in a 1987 essay published in the New York Times. Russell, a lawyer who works as a legal analyst and activist, is interviewed at length in Pollard’s documentary.
“The burglars had poured beer on the pool table and ripped up the felt,” Karen wrote. “They had broken into my father’s trophy case and smashed most of the trophies. I was petrified and shocked at the mess; everyone was very upset. The police came, and after a while, they left. It was then that my parents pulled pack their bedcovers to discover that the burglars had defecated in their bed.”
According to the director, though he understands why Reading and Boston residents may now be ashamed of the way Russell was treated during his time as a Celtic player, no one can truly understand Bill Russell the man without revisiting those experiences.
“Reading is in a different time and place now. We’re talking about 50 years ago. People don’t want to think about it anymore, because everybody sees him as a legend,” said Pollard. “You really have to applaud his courage. He felt like he had to speak up as an African-American during those turbulent times.”
