Marking the second time a Middlesex East area community rebuked proponents of the controversial environmental measure, Stoneham’s voters earlier this month nixed a proposal to partially ban the commercial use of gas-powered leaf blowers.
During Stoneham’s Annual Town Meeting assembly in Town Hall’s auditorium on May 1, town residents convincingly rejected a new bylaw that would have allowed local police to issue fines of up to $200 to commercial entities caught using leaf blowers powered by two-stroke gasoline engines.
Proposed by local citizen Anthony DiDonato, the bylaw was aimed at curbing the release of carbon monoxide and other fossil fuel emissions that are harmful to the environment. Supporters of such bans across the state, commonly citing materials compiled by advocacy group Quiet Communities, say two-cycle gasoline engines release far more pollution than electric and four-stroke engine leaf blowers.
“What’s the problem with two-stroke engines? You have to mix oil with gasoline and as it runs, it partially burns the oil and spits it out all over. The [federal Environmental Protection Agency] EPA says two-cycle engines produce incredible emissions categories,” DiDonato told the assembly.
Ultimately, Stoneham’s voters, worried about the repercussions to the small business community, contended the attempt to curb greenhouse emissions would prove too costly for local landscapers. With at least two residents receiving notice that their landscaping bills would climb substantially if the bylaw was enacted, the townspeople suggested the measure warranted further study.
“I think we need to preserve the environment, but I also think some more thought is needed to see where this is going,” said Stoneham attorney Charles Houghton, a prominent lawyer in town who specializes in local zoning regulations and represents many local businesses.
The recent defeat of the Town Meeting measure in Stoneham marks the second time environmental activists within the Middlesex East’s coverage area have failed to generate enough support to curb the use of such landscaping equipment.
Back in November, Winchester Town Meeting members shelved a proposal to implement a less restrictive bylaw that would have restricted the use of gasoline leaf blowers to an approximate five-month period of time that coincides with the early spring and fall lawn and leaf seasons.
Though enjoying broader support than the Stoneham proposal, which headed to Town Meeting earlier this month without the backing of the town’s Select Board, the issue ultimately proved too divisive for Winchester residents, who were split over when the local regulation would become effective. Winchester officials also resisted passage of bylaw language that would assess an annual $25 permitting fee to landscaping companies wishing to operate any type of leaf blower.
Proving controversial elsewhere too
The recent votes regarding the Stoneham and Winchester bans comes as both towns, as well as other municipalities in the Middlesex East’s coverage area, have been generally supportive of similar business restrictions proposed in order to protect the environment.
For example, Winchester in May of 2018 became one of the first communities in the region to adopt prohibitions on the distribution of single-use plastic bags at supermarkets, restaurants, and other retail establishments. Reading soon followed suit with its own plastic ban restrictions the following fall, and Stoneham, Woburn, Wakefield and Tewksbury would all adopt similar ordinances over the next two years.
Reading has also emerged as one of the first communities in the state to outlaw the retail distribution of polystyrene or styrofoam coffee cups and takeout containers. Per a bylaw adopted in the community last fall, town restaurants, cafeteria operators, and religious organizations with public kitchens will need to eliminate the plastic number 6 containers from their establishments by 2024.
Though a number of Massachusetts’ cities and towns, including Arlington, Brookline, Newton, Swampscott, and Cambridge have led the charge to regulate the use of leaf blowers, the passage of those restrictions has proven quite controversial.
The first municipality in the state to propose such regulations, Arlington in 2012 enacted a seasonal ban on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers between the months of May and October. When first passed by Town Meeting, Arlington voters were so divided over the measure that a special election was subsequently called in order to reconsider the new local regulations - which were upheld.
Reaction to the Arlington ban was so contentious that many outside observers cited it as a classic example of government overreach. In fact, during a 2018 debate in Stoneham over a completely unrelated set of local bylaws aimed at protecting residential neighborhoods from large-scale public construction nuisances, town officials scraped a proposed noise nuisance regulation on the grounds that it could later be used to prohibit the use of lawnmowers and other landscaping tools.
"My friend lives in Arlington, and that was a very hot topic. It generated a lot of animosity, and I don’t want to see that here," said Select Board member George Seibold at the time.
Detractors seized upon a nearly identical argument during this month’s deliberations in Stoneham over the partial leaf-blower ban, which would not have applied to battery or gasoline powered equipment with four-cycle engines.
For example, Stoneham resident Frank Childers warned passage of the warrant article would lead to a slippery slope where other power tools would eventually be added to a growing list of forbidden items. Another opponent at the annual assembly later declared the enforcement provisions of the bylaw as a misallocation of police resources.
“[T]hey start little and then take everything,” said Childers.
“My concern isn’t the environment or noise. It’s the misuse of public safety,” local resident Michael Chabot later commented. “Are we going to have every police officer in Stoneham trained on small engines and have them go to every house that happens to have a landscaper working every April through October?”
With the climate change movement’s war against greenhouse gas emissions gaining enormous popularity in recent years, a handful of communities in the area have managed to overcome stiff opposition to the leaf-blower bans.
For example, during an election in March of 2022, Lexington’s voters sanctioned the implementation of a seasonal prohibition on the use of gas-powered leaf blowers between June 1 and Sept. 14. Per an broader ordinance enacted by Town Meeting in 2021, commercial landscapers in Lexington must completely phase-out the use of gas-powered leaf blowers starting in 2025, while town residents will be subject to the same rules in 2026.
Earlier this month, Town Meeting members in Marblehead also upheld a partial leaf blower ban enacted by the community’s Select Board a year earlier. Not only did Marblehead residents agree to continue the summer ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, they also adopted an ordinance that will allow the town to levy fines of up to $200 against repeat offenders.
