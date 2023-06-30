Woburn and Winchester have Horn Pond and Wakefield its Lake Quannapowitt. They’re recreational gems that draw hundreds of casual walkers and novice cyclists to their peaceful shores even during the frostier fall and winter seasons.
And during the spring and summer months? Good luck finding a parking space around those waterways.
But in Stoneham, where back-up reservoir Spot Pond sits nestled within one of the largest nature preserves north of the Boston area, recreational activity is much more subdued.
Last week, Stoneham’s Select Board took the first step in trying to make the Spot Pond area far more attractive to the everyday citizen by endorsing a plan to create two rings of walking and cycling trails around the reservoir, which sits off I-93 and stretches outwards towards the Medford, Melrose, and Malden lines.
“It’s an exciting and visionary long-term look at what we could have there,” said Stoneham Select Board Chair Heidi Bilbo during a meeting in Town Hall on Tuesday night.
“I like that it’s so comprehensive,” Select Board member Tim Waitkevitch also told a civil engineer hired by the town to develop the ‘Spot Pond Loop’ concept plans. “For me, this is more than I expected. It’s the type of thing where it could take a long-time to get going. But we could put a stake in the ground and say, ‘This is the vision to work towards.’”
According to Town Administrator Dennis Sheehan, Stoneham’s Beacon Hill delegation, including State Senator Jason Lewis (D-Winchester) and State Rep. Michael Day (D-Stoneham), last year managed to secure the funding needed to pay for the recreation study.
“We’ve already had a series of meetings about creating a continuous loop around Spot Pond. The discussion was initiated by an earmark we received with support from Jason Lewis and Mike Day,” Sheehan explained.
About seven months ago, the community hired engineering firm VHB to prepare both initial renderings and a longer report detailing how access around Spot Pond can be improved. With initial drafts of that report now circulating around Town Hall, VHB consultant Phil Goff, who has specialized in preparing trails studies, explained that most of the infrastructure needed to create an American Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant walking and cycling pathway is already in place in the form of the area’s historic Fells Reservation parkways.
Likewise, given the plethora of hiking trails that already dot the forested landscape within the surrounding 2,575-acre Middlesex Fells Reservation, he believes it won’t be too difficult to create a separate but more rugged nature path around the backup
reservoir.
“The core of the loop trail would be this [accessible] parkway. So our recommendation is for what will become a fully accessible path that incorporates some of the roadways, some new bike lanes, and some sidewalks,” said Goff. “Layered on top of that is an incorporated series of non-accessible paths, which are [extensions of existing] nature trails.”
“So we wanted to create multiple layers here, so someone could do a nature walk around the pond or ride a bike around the pond. It’s multi-dimensional access and provides different options,” the consultant elaborated.
Broader greenway
With nature lovers already enjoying easy access to Spot Pond via Straw Point, which is situated in the southern end of town by Route 28 and South Streets, VHB officials point out that there is already ample space for visitors to park their vehicles and recreate.
And while plenty of regular hikers and nature lovers travel to Straw Point and other parking areas controlled by the Mass. Department of Conservation and Recreation (DCR) to take advantage of the miles of trails that cut through the surrounding 2,575-acre Middlesex Fells Reservation, Goff believes what’s missing for the more casual pedestrian or jogger is a broader multi-purpose greenway.
To ease access into Straw Point and help out bikers and walkers, the consulting team is recommending the addition of bike lanes and a sidewalk onto the exit off of the Fellsway West. The engineering team also believes that in order to slow down motorists, a sharper turn into the parking area is needed.
“[There’s this] big sweeping access point off of the Fellsway West for northbound traffic [heading towards Route 28/Main Street from I-93],” said Goff. “It’s very high speed, so in this concept sketch, we’ve narrowed down the roadway and put in a bikeway and walking path. We’re also squaring off the intersection so anyone coming in has to slow down and take a sharp right-hand turn [into the parking lot].”
As it turns out, DCR, which controls most of the parkways the wrap around the reservoir, is quite willing to help out by exploring the possibility of repurposing even more street pavement to include new bike lanes and sidewalks.
Those measures, which are often included in an increasingly popular traffic calming measures dubbed by traffic engineers as “road diets”, aim to slow down motorists and encourage more pedestrian and cyclist activity. Per the plan outlined to Stoneham’s Select Board last week, such “road diets” are proposed not only for Straw Point, but also for the following other roadways:
• Pond Street, a stretch of the Fells Reservation Parkway that starts right by Straw Point and continues to the vicinity of Stone Zoo and an exit that heads towards the Fellsway East and Lynn Fells Parkway in Melrose.
• Woodland Road, a divided four-lane highway that is currently used by thousands of commuters heading from Stoneham, Melrose, Malden, and Medford to I-93 and to the MBTA’s Orange Line stations of Oak Grove and Malden Center;
• And the “Medford side” of Route 28 that runs parallel to I-93 towards the
so-called Sheepfold Reservation and eventually ends up near Wright’s Pond and Elm Street (a Medford roadway that heads to DCR’s Flynn Skating Rink).
Under most circumstances, DCR, which in the mid-2000s commissioned a study that recommended reducing the number of travel lanes on most sections of the Fells Reservation parkways, could implement the “road diet” measures by repainting the roadways’ pavement markings.
“[The changes to] Woodland Road is a key lynchpin in our recommendations here,” Goff explained during the recent presentation. “It’s a four-lane road or divided parkway and there’s very little traffic [outside of commuter hours], so people drive quite fast.”
“In conversations with DCR, there’s certainly some openings to making Woodland Road just one travel lane in each direction and creating some space for a buffered bike lane,” he added. “This is something that could be done in coordination with DCR at a relatively low cost and within a one-to-two-year timeframe.”
The forthcoming VHB report will also recommend a longer-term reconfiguration of Woodland Road whereby one half of the parkway closest to Spot Pond would be entirely redesigned for pedestrian and cycling traffic only. To accomplish that feat, the opposite or eastbound approach of the thoroughfare would be designated for two-way traffic (or one lane in each direction).
Second nature trail
With a second proposed nature trail largely taking advantage of existing pathways, VHB says the biggest obstacle to creating a continuous loop around Spot Pond sits at a choke point where I-93 sits closest to the waterway.
Presently, the study team explained, a handful of daring joggers and hikers are able to eek by that “pinch point” by walking along a narrow pathway that is cut into an embankment by the highway. However, with that narrow trail perched over a hill with a 25-foot elevation change between the highway and the shores of Spot Pond, the consultant recommends one of three alternative options, including:
• Creating an alternative walkway by repurposing the highway pavement of I-93 and adding a series of jersey barriers or other dividers to keep pedestrians safe;
• Cutting a wider “bench cut” pathway into the hillside that’s six-to-eight feet wide - a project that would entail the costly construction of retaining walls nearby the pond;
• and the construction of a boardwalk over Spot Pond itself, an expensive and likely years-long undertaking that would require the approval of multiple state agencies.
“The coordination with state agency partners is a huge part of what needs to be done for that to ever come to fruition. It involves DCR primarily, but also the Mass. Water Resource Authority (MWRA),” said Goff of the “pinch point” fixes.
