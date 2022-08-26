In some respects, Winchester and Woburn are fierce rivals. Every Thanksgiving, the two football teams go head-to-head to see who is the king of the gridiron. Off the field, however, the two neighboring communities can work together, as evidenced by one Woburn family’s dedication to Winchester Hospital.
With 14 members working for the hospital, it’s safe to say that healthcare is the family business.
According to Nancy Flaherty, the family didn’t necessarily all plan to work at the same place. She said most of her family learned about and applied for their positions independently. Flaherty, the first to start working there, is the manager of phlebotomy and processing at the laboratory.
Of course, Winchester Hospital officials couldn’t be happier to have the family on board.
“I am delighted that the Flaherty family is part of the Winchester Hospital family, and we’re deeply grateful for their service,” says Rick Weiner, president of Winchester Hospital. “We’re often seeking talented individuals to join our team who share our values: providing compassionate, dedicated care to the community, and we welcome those who are interested to explore what we have to offer.”
The family isn’t spread around, either, as no other member works for any other hospital or medical facility except for in Winchester. Why would they, as the family clearly loves where they work.
“It has always been a great place to work because of the people who work there,” Flaherty proclaimed.
Oddly enough, with 14 members floating around, none of them work together currently, Flaherty noted. She did say that at one point “there were several people who worked together in the kitchen, a couple who worked the switchboard and a few who worked in the lab together.”
To be fair, it’s not entirely a Woburn affair, as one member, Bob Babin, grew up in Winchester and attend Winchester Public Schools. Everyone else, though, grew up in Woburn and attended Woburn Public Schools.
Just who are these people? Well…
• Bea McCue, 90, worked as a sitter and retired in 2020
• Bonnie Babin, 66, worked at the switchboard and left in 2016
• Bob Babin, 66, works in maintenance
• Colleen Babin, 43, worked in the laboratory and left in 2012
• Jamie Babin Carroll, 40, works in the emergency department
• Ryan Carroll, 42, worked in the laboratory during college
• Michael Babin, 36, worked in the kitchen during high school
• Nancy Flaherty, 65, works in the laboratory
• Josh Flaherty, 42, worked in the kitchen during high school and college, but left in 2008
• Adam Flaherty, 40, worked in the kitchen during high school
• Erin McCue, 44, worked in the lab during college
• Shannon McCue, 42, works in radiology
• Caitlin McCue, 40, worked in the kitchen during high school
• Marjorie McCue, 35, worked in the kitchen during high school
If that’s not enough, Flaherty said other cousins work, worked or retired from Winchester Hospital. With so many people from the same family working for the same company, some might think cases of mistaken identify would occur, but not according to Flaherty.
As for the future, Winchester Hospital should remain in good shape, as Flaherty pointed out that “almost everyone in the family still lives in eastern Massachusetts, so there is a very good possibility that one or two from the next generation may end up working at Winchester Hospital.”
About Winchester Hospital
Located in Winchester, Winchester Hospital is the leading provider of comprehensive health care services in northwest suburban Boston. The hospital was founded in 1912 and currently employs 2,500 people with 740 more volunteers.
Winchester Hospital is part of Beth Israel Lahey Health, a new health care system that brings together academic medical centers and teaching hospitals, community and specialty hospitals, more than 4,000 physicians and 35,000 employees in a shared mission to expand access to great care and advance the science and practice of medicine through groundbreaking research and education.
Winchester Hospital's main campus is located at 41 Highland Ave. in Winchester. Their main telephone number is 781-729-9000.
In addition to acute-care inpatient services, Winchester Hospital also provides an extensive range of outpatient services as well as integrated home care. Winchester Hospital provides care in major clinical areas including medicine, surgery, pediatrics, cancer care, obstetrics/gynecology and newborn care.
Winchester Hospital is the leading provider in such important medical specialties as cardiology, pulmonary medicine, oncology, gastroenterology, orthopedics, rehabilitation, radiation oncology and pain management.
Winchester Hospital is also recognized as one of the area's most prominent obstetric and pediatric hospitals, with more than 2,000 babies born every year.
Services to maternity patients include access to a Special Care Nursery staffed by neonatologists from Boston Children's Hospital who care for newborns in need of the clinical intervention of a Level IIB nursery.
Through an innovative partnership with Boston Children's Hospital, physicians offer 24-hour coverage for inpatient care and emergency services.
Winchester Hospital's commitment to women's health care extends beyond its recognized obstetric service. The Winchester Hospital Breast Care Center, located in Woburn, is a regional evaluation center offering breast health resources to women.
In addition, the hospital's mammography centers, located in Wilmington, Winchester and Woburn, offer a full range of educational and diagnostic services.
Winchester Hospital is also committed to giving its patients access to the highest quality technology available in a community setting. The hospital offers the state-of-the-art da Vinci robotic surgical system and is a leading provider of diagnostic services.
Advanced imaging technology includes digital mammography, CT scanners, and state-of-the-art MRI units.
