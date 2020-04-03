Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Higher wind gusts possible.