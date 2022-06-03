By RYAN LAROCHE
As former Chair of the Select Board and School Committee, the League of Women Voters Winchester recently honored Susan Verdicchio with its Civic Leadership Award for 2022. The award recognizes women who made significant contributions to civic life at a state or local level. Verdicchio has been a resident of Winchester for more than 30 years.
“I feel deeply honored to be recognized by the League,” she said about receiving the award, “an organization with such deep roots and long history of service in the community.”
A graduate of Brown University and Boston College Law School, Verdicchio joined the League of Women Voters in 2006 “to meet people and learn about local issues. I discovered the League was a great resource. It’s a multigenerational group that organizes candidate forums every year before town and state legislative elections.”
Verdicchio noted how her mom belonged to an LWV chapter in the town where she grew up. As a new resident of Winchester (and a new parent), the League allowed Verdicchio to meet other residents in town and also helped her grow in her volunteerism.
In 2006, she volunteered as a member of the Muraco Parent Association to staff the school library when five town-wide library positions were cut from the school budget. She led a group of parents in updating and automating the library card-catalog system, and advocated to restore funding for full-time library staff. Her advocacy continued into later years as President of the McCall Middle School, and Winchester High School Parent Associations.
In 2011, Verdicchio served as a Steering Committee member and also began working with the Democratic Town Committee and as a campaigner for local and state candidates.
By 2013, she moved on to running for a seat on the School Committee (and won). She worked with the other members to improve professional staffing at all five schools including the rehiring of the 5th library staff position cut in prior years. Verdicchio focused on updating school facilities leading the campaign for a town debt exclusion for the Skillings Field flood mitigation culvert and new turf field and lights.
She served on the Educational Facilities Planning and Building Committee, and campaigned for town debt exclusions for the new Vinson-Owen School project and Winchester High School renovation project.
In 2017, her fellow School Committee members elected her to serve as chair. In that role, she promoted no cost all-day kindergarten, supported work at the McCall Middle School, and advocated for rooftop solar panels on the Vinson-Owen and Winchester High School.
In 2019, Verdicchio chose not to seek reelection to the School Committee and instead ran for a seat on the Select Board. By winning a seat (along with Amy Shapiro) and joining then-current member Jacqueline Welch, it became the first and only time in the town’s history where the women outnumbered the men on the Select Board.
Two years later, the Select Board chose her to serve as chair. Unfortunately, Verdicchio’s time as chair came during the coronavirus pandemic, so she was unable to chair any in-person meetings.
When asked how difficult that was, Verdicchio said:
“I’m still processing that, but I would say all aspects of human communication and deliberation are more challenging in a virtual meeting, and being new to any role would also be more difficult during the pandemic’s virtual meetings. Meeting with the town manager or senior staff virtually also presented shortcomings. During the most confining phase of the pandemic we all lost the informal occasions to meet and talk, to follow-up and be sure one’s intentions came across.”
Verdicchio also chaired the board during a tumultuous period when Shapiro, then vice-chair, resigned in August of 2021. That left only four members for the remainder of her time on the board, as the remaining members all decided it made little sense to hold a special election to fill that seat only for it to be open again in the spring (of 2022).
Asked if it made her job more difficult, Verdicchio remarked, “Even when there are five members in place it is a challenge for the board to maintain good communication and work with all other town bodies, community groups and stakeholders in Winchester.”
Verdicchio said the town administration is leanly staffed, as well. Therefore, one solution she suggested involved increasing the amount of people on a given board.
“It has occurred to me,” she noted, “that as the town population grows, we should consider enlarging some boards, for example the Board of Health and Select Board, that cover the entire town.”
As Verdicchio served on two important boards, and chaired them both, she opined on the biggest differences between the Select Board and School Committee.
“The School Committee seems to have a more focused role, and Winchester parents volunteer and stay informed on issues as they come up. The Select Board oversees a broader array of town-wide functions.”
She continued, “All of us have some familiarity with schools based on our experience as students, but the Select Board oversees a variety of town functions, needs to work with a number of other town bodies, and also needs to be sure information is getting out to the public as decision-making points are reached.”
Of course, as mentioned above, Verdicchio volunteered on many boards and committees during her time in Winchester. When asked what she learned, she stated:
“All organizations work better when there is good communication, trust and teamwork. It’s important and worth the time and effort to cultivate all of these to serve whatever community purpose a group comes together to accomplish, and yet it’s a big challenge for a group of volunteers to find time for that. Being on the School Committee and Select Board both also taught me how important it is for elected officials to have a good working relationship with the professional staff.”
As for what advice she would give anyone choosing to run for public office, Verdicchio said, “Decisions made at the local level impact residents’ quality of life, so be willing to devote time, read up on background information, ask questions, and learn from experience, and it can be very satisfying to play a part in the decision-making around needed improvements and progress.”
This advice obviously speaks to men and women, but it’s perhaps women who need to hear it most. Winchester has only seen a scant few women serve on its most important board, the one that chooses the town manager, that chooses the town counsel, who releases documents and engages with developers on major housing projects, and who pushes for needed overrides and helps to drive Town Meeting decisions.
Obviously, women make up a large percentage of the town’s population (as they do for any community’s population), but they often don’t make up the same percentage of the town’s public officials. Their input into critical projects is necessary to make sure they aren’t overlooked. Not to mention the idea that you can’t “be her” if you can’t “see her.”
“Women are over half of the population,” Verdicchio said; “their voices and contributions to local, state and federal government are critically important. I very much appreciate all the help and support I have received from other women (and men) over the years, so I would encourage others to both volunteer on local campaigns and consider running for office yourself. Again, a great many decisions that affect public education and residents’ quality of life are made at the local level.”
As a Winchester Town Meeting member noted at the most recent session of Town Meeting, “things move pretty quickly on the local level.” This means when decisions get made and money gets spent, it’s important that women are a part of that conversation (not because they necessarily know better, but because they know differently, with different life experiences).
When asked what role the League of Women Voters can play in encouraging more women to run for office, Verdicchio mentioned how the League held a panel a few years ago of local women in public office who “shared their experiences and advice about the campaign process, canvassing, fundraising, and the like.
“Another League program was along the lines of an introductory course or ‘Town Government 101.’ Those are some ideas. The League’s candidate forums are also both a valuable service and opportunity for new members to learn.”
She noted how the League doesn’t promote specific candidates, “but it can de-mystify how government and the elective process works. Individual members, unless they serve on the League Steering Committee in voter education roles, can certainly run for office or volunteer on campaigns.”
In a memo, the League said, “The LWVW is proud to be able to recognize Susan’s accomplishments and continuous outstanding service to her community at the June 11 Annual Meeting. The meeting will be held virtually this year, so see the LWVW website for more details at https://www.lwvwinchester.org/.”
