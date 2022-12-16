By RYAN LAROCHE
As marijuana becomes more and more popular in Massachusetts, more and more communities are devising ways to bring marijuana establishments into their backyards. Some local communities, like Billerica, have already done so, as a shop opened up on Route 3 near the Bedford line and the Billerica House of Corrections.
Other communities, like Woburn, remain in the development process. However, one community recently cleared a very important hurdle thanks to a vote of Town Meeting back in October. But getting a marijuana business into town next year might still be a bit too ambitious.
Tewksbury voters approved a zoning bylaw and general bylaw change to allow for the sale of retail marijuana in town. This comes after a ballot question passed during the presidential election in the fall of 2016 allowing for the sale of marijuana in the state. Although the question failed (by a fairly slim margin) in Tewksbury, enough time passed and residents apparently exhibited a change of heart.
The article passed at special Town Meeting back in October caps the number of retail marijuana licenses in Tewksbury to 20 percent of the number of off-premises liquor licenses. As of now, this means Tewksbury’s Select Board will have the authority to grant up to three retail marijuana licenses (this assumes the attorney general’s office makes no changes to the bylaw passed in October; the AG’s office has 90 days to approve, disapprove and/or comment on any change, or the ability to request up to a 60-day extension).
The article also sets general compliance requirements for marijuana retailers, including maintaining a host community agreement, adhering to all state and local laws, and engaging in patron age identification. The article places licensing power with the Select Board.
In a way, it acts like a liquor license: an applicant must go before the Select Board to receive the license and it must get renewed each year.
For the retail marijuana license, a second article updated the town’s zoning bylaws to allow for it in four zones: South Village Business District (Market Basket to the Wilmington line), General Business District (Lowell line to 655 Main St.), the Industrial 2 District, and the Interstate Overlay District.
During Town Meeting, a resident proposed an amendment blocking the sale of marijuana in the South Village Business District, arguing the district is too residential to allow marijuana sales. The amendment was defeated.
A third article passed at Town Meeting proposed a three percent local excise tax rate (the maximum allowed by state statutes). Residents were informed other towns saw hundreds of thousands of dollars in revenue through a similar tax including $440,000 in Dracut, $694,000 in Ayer and $814,000 in Lowell.
As soon as Tewksbury began discussing these bylaw changes, retail marijuana proponents started holding community outreach meetings. Tewksbury’s Community/
Economic Development Planner Alexandra Lowder said approximately nine or ten businesses held meetings with residents to gather feedback and outline what it could look like if their business moved into town.
Out of those 10 or so businesses, she believed around half may have already applied for a license. The Select Board can’t hold any hearings until the attorney general’s office signs off on the bylaw changes approved at Town Meeting. Members also haven’t even looked at any applications yet. However, it’s fair to say the town will have no problem filling all three licenses if it so chooses.
Lowder believes some of businesses that held community outreach meetings operate establishments already in the state while some would be new. The Select Board’s guidelines do not favor any business over another; they only ask applicants to express if they already run or are associated with another marijuana establishment.
The board also plans to award licenses on a modified first come-first serve basis whereby they would hand out licenses to the first best three proposals that are complete and have been well-vetted. This means the first person through the door isn’t guaranteed a license.
After meeting the state’s requirements, the board will look at the following additional operational requirements, including: demonstrated relevant experience in the cannabis industry, no disqualifying criminal convictions among stakeholders, compatibility of the proposed location with the neighborhood and geographic location, traffic and parking impacts and mitigation plans, a security plan meeting or exceeding state standards, an opening schedule, and a business plan, financial records, and other documentation supporting the business’s likelihood of success.
Proponents will also need to gain site plan approval from the Planning Board before coming before the Select Board for a license approval. Applicants can technically start the Planning Board process now in the event they already have a location in mind. Because businesses are allowed to sell retail marijuana by right, the Planning Board will mostly look at potential traffic or parking issues, as well as building height and setback if it’s to be a new (or modified) construction.
As the attorney general’s office has yet to approve the Town Meeting votes, Lowder said any potential public hearings might not take place until the late winter or early spring. This means the Select Board might not issue any licenses until the spring or summer. With potential construction needed, residents may not see a marijuana establishment open until 2024.
When the Select Board does hold a public hearing on a business looking to sell marijuana in town, residents should note that because of the Town Meeting vote allowing for the sale of retail marijuana in town, the board won’t be debating the merits of selling pot, but rather the merits of a particular business selling pot.
This means any business is allowed to open a marijuana establishment in any of the above-mentioned districts assuming they meet all the Select Board’s criteria. Anyone with a “Not in My Backyard” mentality has to understand it could be in your backyard because the use is allowed by right.
Residents with concerns hopefully brought them up during Town Meeting, because the process has now moved to the granting of licenses phase (once the Select Board receives the approval of the AG’s office). While the board is not obligated to issue any marijuana licenses, it seems highly unlikely they would reject all applicants especially if four, five or even more businesses apply.
