The Middlesex East Santa (M.E. Santa) is getting to be an old hand at raising funds for The Salvation Army these days around the Christmas holiday!
The M.E. Santa puts out a hand (a kettle in Salvation Army terms!) with constant small donations going in a long way to help out in the Middlesex East area, as the funds are spent locally in their Middlesex East communities.
“Thanks for reaching out - and thank you for doing this,” says Michael Skoog, the Salvation Army’s Senior Field Representative, who has been working with the M.E. publications for over two decades now.
The donations come from many sources and especially those who do not have a direct access to a red Salvation Army Kettle.
“Thank you for your continued support!,” he exclaims from his Canton headquarters, noting the effort means more than just the donations but rather spreading the results of the good work over the period and the year by the Salvation Army.
The M.E. Santa is now in its 33rd year and is busy during the holiday season in spreading the word about the chance to provide direct support to those in need.
Send donations to:
“M.E. Santa” c/o
Daily Times Chronicle
1 Arrow Drive
Woburn, MA 01801
As the number of people needing support has increased dramatically in recent months, The Salvation Army hopes local communities will step up to help it meet the rapidly growing need.
Also, volunteers are needed in almost all regions of Massachusetts to support the Red Kettle campaign, which provides essential funding for almost every program and service The Salvation Army delivers. Red Kettle proceeds support The Salvation Army’s work with individuals, families, and households right in the communities where donations are collected.
This year’s Red Kettle Campaign theme is “Love Beyond”—referring to The Salvation Army’s commitment to providing love and support beyond the holiday season as families continue to struggle with inflation, job insecurity, food insecurity, the residual impacts of the pandemic, and numerous other challenges. The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division serves thousands of individuals and families statewide every year.
“We need more support than ever to make this holiday season a memorable and joyous one for all. No matter how big or small every effort counts, like the M.E. Santa, for us and the many people in need across Massachusetts,” said Major Scott A. Kelly, General Secretary, The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division.
Donations to the signature Red Kettles allow The Salvation Army to provide life-changing social services and other programs for thousands of people in Massachusetts each year. Not only are these important programs offered during the holiday season, but offerings extend throughout an entire calendar year to meet the increasing needs of those battling food insecurity and those who are struggling to pay bills. The stakes couldn’t be higher for those most at risk, and The Salvation Army needs support from donors and volunteers to help as many households and families as possible. The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division is setting out to raise more than $2.6 million through this year’s Red Kettle Campaign to meet increasing requests for assistance.
As inflation drives the cost of living higher, millions of Americans face the growing threat of poverty and the inability to provide for themselves or their families during the holidays. The Salvation Army Massachusetts Division works every day to be a critical resource and part of the safety net for these populations in the Commonwealth.
Ready, set, go…
The first local Red Kettle campaigns like the M.E. Santa of 2022 are already underway.
“The number of Red Kettles and distribution days we must staff are a stark reminder of how great the need is for thousands of people struggling to afford housing, heat, electricity, groceries and other necessities,” said Major Everett Henry, Divisional Commander for The Salvation Army in Massachusetts. “Volunteers are desperately needed in just about every region and community that we serve.”
In light of record high inflation and increasingly strong economic headwinds, The Salvation Army estimates it will need to raise more in 2022 to help struggling families this holiday season and beyond.
M.E. readers and those in the M.E. area puts presents under the tree and food on the table. To volunteer or donate, visit www.salvationarmyma.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.