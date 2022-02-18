A Tewksbury teacher was thrown out of a recent School Committee meeting as he asked to speak to them, and he was escorted out with a smile and a fist bump to the officer that accompanied him.
That was the reality that faced high school English teacher and Tewksbury Teachers Association President Conner Bourgoin when he stepped up to the podium on the evening of Feb. 9, 2022.
He was accompanied by about 200 other Association members to speak on one issue, the ongoing contract negotiations between the Tewksbury Teachers Association and the Tewksbury School Committee.
The Town Crier covered a similar demonstration back in October of 2021, but months later, these educators are still fighting for their contract.
The two most prominent issues were regarding a change in the salary scale for teachers and aides, and asking K-4 educators to give up prep time to cover up to four lunch duties a week, which the union believes is too many.
Around 5:30 that evening, the Tewksbury Teachers’ Association gathered in the parking lot of Tewksbury Memorial High School, motivational music playing, smiles all around, and determination in the atmosphere.
Along with the teachers and aides of Tewksbury, unionized educators from Billerica, Burlington, Amesbury, Haverhill, Andover, and President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association, Merrie Najimy, were by their sides in support.
“ Tewksbury is a sister town, and we need to be there for them,” said Dave Adams, President of Billerica Teachers Association. “It’s time for Tewksbury to have a fair contract.”
Before they walked in, a few words were spoken by Max Paige, Vice President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association.
“We have tried to meet them (Tewksbury School Committee) halfway, and where have they met us? Nowhere. The question of whether we stay (in Tewksbury school district) or if we go, is up to what they do.”
Bourgoin also had a question to ask the demonstrators: “Can you believe we’re still doing this?!”
The meeting was not held in the auditorium, like the October meeting, but in a smaller room. Which made it hard for everyone who showed up to fit. But, with a 10 minute recess, some reconfiguration of the barriers, and the determination to be present at the meeting, all those who showed up were able to be present in the room.
As soon as public comment started, and parent Deb Wall stepped up to the podium, she was immediately met with protests from Chairman Keith Sullivan. Sullivan objected that because the agenda of the meeting was on the budget, that talks about the contract negotiations would not be tolerated. His argument came from the School Committee Policy Manual under File BEDH - Public Comment at School Committee Meetings Section III, which states that “Topics for discussion must be limited to those items listed on the Tewksbury School Committee meeting agenda for that evening.”
But the Teachers Association insisted that what they were trying to speak on was within guidelines according to the School Committee Policy Manual BEDH-E - Guidelines for Public Comment Section III, which states that “Individuals may address topics on the agenda, items specified for public comment, or items within the scope of responsibility of the School Committee.”
Wall attempted to speak, but was repeatedly interrupted throughout the allotted time, and as she was stopped, she gave this statement: “My three minutes may be up, but my fight for free speech is not done.”
In a statement from Wall after the meeting, she said, “Chairman Sullivan imposes limits on speech he doesn’t agree with. He lets some groups speak for an hour and a half without question. I felt disrespected as a taxpayer. His job is to listen to constituents, and it is so hypocritical how they don’t follow their own policies.”
A former TMHS science teacher also attempted to speak on why she left the district.
She said, “I was told that what I do was not special. That I could be replaceable.”
Sullivan was not pleased with the presence of the Teachers Association, stating throughout the meeting:
“This is not a circus…This is not a personal conversation…We’re getting heckled, disrespected, and yelled at..we are not here to talk about the contract..We are not here for your political agenda, we are not looking to discuss semantics.”
However, School Committee member Nicholas Parsons consistently advocated throughout the meeting for the committee to let the Association speak.
An elementary teacher spoke on the School Committee's demand to have K-4 teachers give up their prep time to cover four lunch duties a week, and she did so by talking about her day and how she has to decide whether to eat lunch or use the restroom.
“We’re beaten down and don’t have much to give. We are drowning,” she said. “Please know that you are always welcome to come spend a day in the life of an elementary school teacher.”
A parent from Billerica, educational advocate Doreen Healy, rushed to the meeting from her house after watching the proceedings on television and said, “You may not like what they have to say, but this is ridiculous. Support your teachers! Do the jobs you were elected to do.”
In a statement after the meeting, she said, “This is a violation of open policy, and I came to ensure the students and staff get the respect they deserve.”
After 45 minutes, with tensions high, the chairman held a 10 minute recess and warned that any further attempt to talk would result in the room being cleared. When the committee came back, Bourgoin stepped up to the microphone and said, “Mr. Chairman, please let me speak.”
And he, and the rest of the spectators, were kicked out of the building.
Outside, Bourgoin was incredibly proud of those who came.
He said, “What a surprise! Keith can’t listen! But a lot of residents DID.”
Parsons walked out with the union. In a statement on behalf of himself, he said to residents:
“If residents feel like they don’t have a voice, they do, and they shouldn’t have to worry about censorship during public meetings.”
Najimy, President of the Massachusetts Teachers Association said, “It is quite appalling that we have educators putting their lives on the line for the past two years for their students. The anti-democratic, anti-women disrespect we were rewarded with by the chairman proves what we are trying to say.”
As election season begins for some members of the School Committee, it will be fascinating to see how contract negotiations proceed from here.
Those who wish to view the full meeting may do so on the TewksburyTV YouTube channel.
