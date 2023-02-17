While it seems members of congress sometimes struggle to pass legislation on a national or federal level, those same members oftentimes still work hard for their local constituents. Case in point: both Representative Katherine Clark and Representative Seth Moulton recently filed funding requests for local projects that would positively impact those living in Burlington, North Reading, Reading, Stoneham, Tewksbury, Wakefield, Wilmington, Winchester, and Woburn. President Biden signed the legislation in December delivering millions in local project funding.
These projects were chosen by Rep Clark’s and Rep. Moulton’s offices, working with local officials, from about 100+ applications across the fifth and sixth districts. In terms of how it works moving forward, the agency of jurisdiction will be in touch with the recipients about the process to make sure that all the boxes are checked and that funding can be allocated in a timely manner.
Rep. Clark’s requests
Rep. Clark, who represents Stoneham, Winchester and Woburn, among other communities, and who is also the Democratic Whip (meaning the second most powerful person in the House of Representatives on the Democratic side), submitted funding requests for important community projects in the Fifth Massachusetts District to the House Appropriations Committee.
Three local projects include funding for Boys and Girls Club of Stoneham’s child care facility project in the amount of $3M, the Woburn Hurld Park construction project in the amount of $2.95M and the Arlington Mystic River Path project in the amount of $1M.
The Boys & Girls Club project is sponsored by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield located at 15 Dale Court in Stoneham. The funding would be used to build a child care facility and training center that would serve additional preschool children in full-day programs, expand their after-school care capacity, and would include a dedicated Early Educator Training Center.
About the project, Rep. Clark said, “Just like roads and bridges, child care is essential economic infrastructure. It enables families, businesses, and our entire economy to thrive. I’m working every day to ensure that the needs of working families are front and center in Congress and with this child care investment, we’re making progress in that fight. I’m proud to have worked with my partners in Stoneham to make child care more accessible and affordable to families.”
The Hurld Park construction project is sponsored by the City of Woburn and is located on Bedford Road . The project consists of the redevelopment of a former school site of approximately 11.5 acres. The site contains approximately eight acres of natural stream and wetlands and approximately 3.5 acres of upland area including a former school building, parking area, and grassed areas.
The proposed redevelopment will include reestablishing the floodplain associated with Cummings Brook; restoration of existing brook and wetlands, including removal of invasive species; installation of a newly constructed wetland for water quality; installation of accessible boardwalks and walking trails through the site, demolition of the former school building; reconstruction of the existing parking area; installation of an active play area with benches; and installation of a community garden and landscaping.
About this project, Rep. Clark said, “The pandemic and recent extreme storms have laid bare the inequities facing so many in our community – from unequal access to outdoor spaces to the rising threat of dangerous flooding. I’m thrilled to announce that I have secured nearly $3 million to help Woburn tackle the climate crisis and ensure every family in our community has access to green space, clean water, and clean air.”
The Mystic River Path project is sponsored by the Town of Arlington and is located at 730 Mass. Ave. Annex. The funding would be used to design the Mystic River Path to the Minuteman Bikeway trail, a 1.7-mile shared-use path along the Mystic River and Lower Mystic Lake in Arlington. This project will link the northern end of the Alewife Brook Greenway to the Minuteman Bikeway in Arlington Center and improve safety and access for people walking and biking by adding a 12-foot-wide path along the waterways and redesigning the rotaries at major intersections.
Rep. Moulton’s requests
Rep. Moulton, who represents Burlington, North Reading, Reading, Tewksbury, Wakefield, and Wilmington, among other communities, submitted funding requests for important projects in the Sixth Massachusetts District to the House Appropriations Committee.
“I’m thrilled to have secured nearly $17 million in funding for the Sixth District in the FY23 spending package,” Rep. Moulton said. “Community improvement projects allow cities, towns, and organizations across the North Shore to request funds for the projects that will have a direct positive impact.”
He continued, "Everyday across the Sixth District – and across Massachusetts – our dedicated communities work on ways to improve life for everybody. The funding included in this year’s omnibus will further those efforts, supporting everything from better healthcare and senior services to economic mobility and environmental resilience. Although the vote was down to the wire, what matters is that this critical funding has been secured, and that over $16 million will be put to good use on the North Shore next year.”
The Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2023, includes 12 bills that will provide $1.7 trillion in discretionary funding, including $800 billion in non-defense funding—the highest level for non-defense funding ever—plus $858 billion in defense funding. The package also includes emergency supplemental funding to respond to the devastation that recent natural disasters and extreme weather events have left behind and emergency resources to support the Ukrainian people and protect global democracy.
Four local projects include funding for the Town of Reading for the Maillet, Sommes, Morgan Stormwater System in the amount of $2M, the Town of North Reading for Wastewater Collection and Conveyance System Final Design in the amount of $1.5M, the Town of Burlington for the Mill Pond PFAS Filter Facility in the amount of $1M, and the Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham and Wakefield for its Wakefield and Saugus Expansions in the amount of $900,000.
“I look forward to seeing these projects get underway this year,” the congressman said about the four local projects.
The Town of Reading will construct the Maillet, Sommes, and Morgan Stormwater System to restore wetlands on town conservation land, which will provide significant new stormwater storage capacity, protect habitat for native species, and create walking trails.
“Climate change-driven extreme rainfall is causing more downstream flooding of residential neighborhoods,” Rep. Moulton noted. “This $2 million for Reading to build out the Maillet, Sommes, Morgan Stormwater System will help to alleviate the impact of flooding by restoring local wetlands and increasing storage capacity. The project will also provide the community with more outdoor space and trails to enjoy, and it will help to protect wildlife.”
The Town of North Reading will design a wastewater collection and conveyance system to serve the town's commercial corridors of Main and Concord streets and connect, through Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence, to the Greater Lawrence Sanitary District. The project will reduce the town's reliance on septic systems and create opportunities for jobs.
The Town of Burlington will install a new filter facility at the Mill Pond water treatment plant to remove chemical compounds known as PFAS6 from the water supply as required by the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection). The project will improve water quality for all residents of the town, along with the commercial properties that utilize town water.
“The $1 million in funding for the Town of Burlington will support the installation of a new filter facility at the Mill Pond water treatment plant,” Rep. Moulton said. “This is particularly critical because it will allow the town to remove toxic PFAS chemicals from the water supply and ensure its drinking water remains safe for use by all.”
The Boys & Girls Clubs of Stoneham & Wakefield will convert a portion of the Wakefield Club into a career center where local teenagers will have access to job readiness programs, a science lab, and an expanded maker space. The project will also open a teen center in Saugus, where children will learn career-ready skills, receive wrap-around mental health services, and access programs focused on character and leadership development. This teen center will also include a science lab and maker space.
