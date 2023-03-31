According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, approximately 1 in 36 children in the US is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Boys are four times more likely to be diagnosed with autism than girls.
Autism hits close to home, and that’s especially true for the Hanson family of Woburn. It’s also true there are many resources available that offer support to families who have a child with an ASD. For the Hanson family that lifeline comes courtesy of Nashoba Learning Group in Billerica.
To show their support, Peter Hanson and his daughter Ashley decided to raise $20,000 between them for the Nashoba Learning Group as part of their plan to run in this year’s Boston Marathon (Monday, April 17).
Peter’s son Conor, like so many children diagnosed with autism, eventually aged out of the school system when he turned 22. Thankfully, the Hanson family found the Nashoba Learning Group which, in 2013, started an adult program so people like Conor could continue to learn.
“This is the best organization this side of the Mississippi,” Hanson said about the Nashoba Learning Group.
The organization has been active since 2002 with a day program for younger people before expanding in 2013 to offer an adult program for people over the age of 22. That proved to be perfect timing, as Conor just turned 22 that same year.
Hanson said his son loves the people who work there (including the bus driver), as many of them are around Conor’s age, 25-35 years old. This isn’t a residential facility or a group home, meaning Conor comes home every night and returns the next day.
Hanson referred to it as college, noting that when Conor’s sister returned home from college 10 years ago, he told his son it was his turn to go to college.
So far, the Hansons raised around 80 percent of their $20,000 goal. There are also two other women who are related to one of the Nashoba Learning Group members attempting to raise $20,000. Therefore, in total, the organization could receive $40,000. However, Hanson said he doesn’t just want to stop at $20,000, as he’s hoping he and his daughter can surpass that number in the next three weeks.
He said that money will go straight to the Nashoba Learning Group. The organization also receives grant money from the state. With a staff of about 50 employees, Hanson said Nashoba Learning Group almost needs to raise $10,000 per year. This means fundraising efforts like this one are vitally important.
This isn’t the first time Hanson helped raise money for the organization, as he participated in Crossfit workouts in the past. This is also not his first marathon, either, though it will be the first he’s run with his daughter.
In fact, this will be Hanson’s eighth, and according to him, final marathon. Being 62 years old, he decided to hang up the running shoes once he finishes this year’s race. He started running in his 40s, but said his daughter wasn’t ready yet. This year, she asked him to run with her and he agreed.
“This is one item to check off her bucket list,” Hanson said about running with his daughter.
When asked if it gets any easier, Hanson said it actually gets more difficult. Even though he’s “retiring” after this, Hanson said he would continue to fundraise for Nashoba Learning Group (and suggested if he did come back for one more marathon it would only be to help Nashoba Learning Group).
To raise the money, Hanson used Facebook and the tried-and-true method of simply calling on friends and family for support. Because he works in the electrical trade, Hanson said he had a lot of customers, workers and friends to call upon for help. He said they made up 65 percent of the donations.
Does he have a goal for this, last marathon?
“I just want to finish,” he admitted, “and enjoy the moment and do it right.”
He admitted he’s more excited than nervous to run with his daughter, saying the experience “is going to be great.”
Hanson said his daughter ran in 2018, in the pouring rain, and finished in six hours. He added Conor and his wife would be cheering them on from the Newton-Wellesley Hospital site.
Even though Conor won’t be participating, Hanson said his son is very athletic and enjoys sports and loved to play Challenger baseball and hockey in Woburn. Unfortunately, he’s a little too old now, as many of the participants are younger (not to mention the fact Conor is very tall at six feet two inches).
Conor actually started his schooling in Woburn before moving on to the League School in Walpole where they were better equipped to meet Conor’s needs. Once he finished there, he moved on to the Nashoba Learning Group where he currently resides. Hanson said the adult program has no age limit so Conor can remain there as long as he needs.
Some of the money the Hansons raise will go to helping the organization move into a bigger facility. Hanson said the current setup has the two different groups - the day program for the younger set and the adult program - split into two different buildings. Nashoba Learning Group wants to house both programs on one big campus.
When it comes to raising the last 20 or so percent, Hanson isn’t sweating it. He said as the date gets closer, people will realize they need to get in their donations. He’s become a pro at fundraising, anyway, having raised money for St. Jude Children’s Hospital and Autism Speaks in the past.
However, he qualified for most of his previous marathons (meaning he didn’t have to fundraise for anyone). It wasn’t until 2016 where he didn’t qualify and began fundraising for Nashoba Learning Group. Now, without needing to post a certain time to qualify for the race, Hanson said the pressure is off and he can relax.
Regardless, he’s not resting on his laurels, so to speak, as earlier this week he ran 20 miles to prepare for the race. He also gets in miles just walking around the various construction sites he visits every day (especially climbing up and down flights of stairs).
Even though Hanson plans to stop running, he said his daughter should keep going.
“She’s young and I’m passing the baton to her!” Hanson exclaimed.
Nashoba Learning Group
Nashoba Learning Group’s mission is to enable children and adults with autism to function with the greatest possible productivity and independence in the community, home, and workplace throughout their lives.
NLG was founded by a small group of parents and professionals to provide the individualized, excellent programming needed by those more affected by autism who were not adequately served in their public schools.
The first school opened in a church basement in
Westford in 2003. In 2008, they moved to 10 Oak Park Dr. in Bedford, their main school location. In 2013, the organization opened its first adult program.
Two years later, NLG expanded to 170 Lexington Road in Billerica. Last year, the organization grew to serve more than 50 adults with autism.
