After watching other cities and towns for years now rake in the financial benefits from retail cannabis sales, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin is ready to make his community the first in the Middlesex East region to open a recreational pot shop.
Unsure of how the state’s experiment with legalized marijuana would play out when recreational cannabis use was okayed via a ballot question in Nov. of 2016, Galvin says city officials rightly prohibited retail sales across the city the following summer.
But with five years of data now in, the mayor is convinced the community has virtually nothing to lose by sanctioning retail marijuana establishments within an old industrial district by Presidential Way by I-93 and the Wilmington line.
Per financial forecasts circulated at a City Council meeting in June, Woburn will likely generate around $600,000 a year in new tax revenues by lifting the moratorium on recreational pot stores.
“I think it was a wise move at the time,” said Galvin of the city’s 2017 zoning ban on recreational marijuana uses. “We got to see how recreational marijuana played out in the Commonwealth and how it faired in different cities and towns.”
“Since 2018, there’s been over $3 billion in sales through the Commonwealth and more than 60 cities and towns allow recreational marijuana to be sold,” the mayor told the City Council during June’s meeting on the issue in City Hall. “As time has gone by and we’ve looked at those other communities, there are no issues that we’re seeing that would cause us [to recommend against the lifting of our zoning restrictions].”
Under two proposals being floated by the city CEO, Woburn would institute a new local three percent sales tax on cannabis products and allow such sales within Woburn’s sole IP2 zoning district by Commerce Way.
Though the source of quite a bit of economic development over the past decade, the industrial district is currently the only zone where medical marijuana sales are allowed. Coincidentally, it also happens to be the location of Sanctuary Medicinals, the city’s sole medical pot business and likely a leading contender to become Woburn’s first retail sales outlet.
Per state regulations, Woburn is currently limited to allowing just two recreational marijuana shops within its borders. The local zoning amendment being proposed would prohibit those two stores from sitting within 1,000 feet of one another, while neither business will be allowed within 500-feet of a school, private educational facility or daycare establishment.
Woburn’s City Council is currently debating the legislative package in committee and expects to revisit the matter at its next regular meeting in mid-August.
Should Woburn ultimately allow retail cannabis stores to open, the city would be the first community within the Middlesex East’s coverage area to sanction such sales.
Tewksbury officials a little over a year ago similarly entertained a zoning change that would allow recreational pot stores, but that effort narrowly failed to pass at a Town Meeting assembly in May of 2021. Winchester, Reading, Burlington, Stoneham and Wakefield banned recreational marijuana sales back in 2018.
Presently, the closest recreational marijuana stores in the region are situated in Melrose, Lowell and Billerica.
Like many cities and towns in the Middlesex East region, Woburn’s citizenry narrowly voted 10,316 to 10,051 against a Nov. of 2016 referendum question that legalized recreational cannabis use and sales in Massachusetts.
Given that history, Ward 1 Councilor Joanne Campbell has emerged as perhaps the most vocal opponent to reversing the zoning ban instituted across Woburn in the summer of 2017. According to Campbell, with the state still battling a raging opioid addiction crisis that has claimed hundreds of lives, she believes the city would be sending the wrong message to teens by relaxing its position around
marijuana.
The city councilor, who led efforts to to implement the 2017 sales ban, is
also questioning whether Woburn’s IP2 district is an appropriate area for retail establishments. In particular, though the Commerce Way area has traditionally been eyed as the perfect isolated location for unwanted businesses - the IP2 district has long served as Woburn’s sole “adult entertainment” zone - the area is now flourishing as hundreds of new apartments are being erected up and down the corridor.
“The residents did vote against this,” Campbell reminded the mayor during June’s initial debate around the issue. “For me, to do this just so we can tax it [for] a measly $600,000, I think it’s a real shame.”
“It makes my skin crawl,” she later said of the proposal. “It seems like greed on the backs of our children.”
Though initially hesitant to back the proposal, most other members of Woburn’s City Council are much more amenable to the mayor’s proposals.
Initially balking at the zoning legislation back in May when it was introduced, Ward 5 Councilor Darlene Mercer-Bruen this summer told her colleagues she had moderated her position after speaking to constituents and friends about the issue.
“When this first came up, I have to say I was skeptical and felt similar to Councilor Campbell,” the East Woburn official commented during June’s City Council meeting. “But I spent some time speaking to my constituency and I have to say, I was quite surprised by some of the comments. Many asked me what the difference is between this use and a liquor store.”
Various city officials, agreeing that attitudes around recreational marijuana have changed in recent years, were more ambivalent about their positions. For example, Ward 3 Councilor Jeffrey Dillon, though excited about the prospects of generating $600,000 in new tax revenues, also made clear that he would vote against the proposal if a substantial number of his constituents indicate they are opposed to the zoning change.
“I’m appealing to the public out there to call us and give us your thoughts. This is your opportunity,” said Dillon.
“It is a tricky subject and there are a lot of people out there who are concerned,” later remarked North Woburn representative Lou DiMambro.
In a telling demonstration of just how much opinions have shifted around recreational marijuana since 2016, Woburn Police Chief Robert Rufo, who for a near decade headed up the Southern Middlesex Regional Drug Task Force (SMRDTF), told the council that he actually supports the zoning change.
According to the city’s former chief narcotics detective, though he once feared that the legalization of marijuana would further fuel the hard drug epidemic and lead to an explosion in impaired-driving accidents, his worst-case fears never materialized. Now, he
views the state-sanctioned cannabis stores as a safe and secure environment for pot users to purchase contaminant-and-additive free marijuana.
“I was very skeptical back at the inception of this, but after much work and diligent conversations with other chiefs, I’ve turned a new leaf,” said Rufo. “When I ask chiefs what problems they’ve incurred, the answer is none. That’s what they tell me.”
“This product is tracked from seed from sale [in Massachusetts]. And quite possibly, by doing this, we’ll slightly decrease illicit sales,” added the police chief, who pointed out that Woburn residents can now frequent at least eight retail pot stores situated within 10 miles of the communities borders and 14 businesses within a 15-mile radius.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.