Nearly four decades after an infamous toxic waste trial drew attention to widespread industrial pollution issues in East and North Woburn, local officials accepted an initial settlement funding payment awarded to restore city wetlands.
Earlier this spring, the Woburn City Council voted unanimously to accept $218,0000 in Industri-plex Superfund site settlement funding that will be used for the design and permitting phases for a wetlands and flooding storage expansion project by the Shaker Glen Conservation area in West Woburn and a proposed Scalley Dam fish bypass into Horn Pond.
That money will be combined with another $316,235 in outside grant funds awarded to the city in recent years for both projects.
“I am requesting that the City Council vote to accept Woburn’s eligible grant share of funds awarded and received to date from the Industri-Plex Trustee Council in the amount of $124,700 for design and permitting at the Shaker Glen restoration project and $93,900 for the design and permitting of the Scalley Dam fishway project,” Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin explained in an early March memo to the council.
“In addition, I am requesting the City Council accept $80,635 in grant funding from the North American Wetlands Council for design and permitting of the Scalley Dam fishway project and $235,000 for design and grading at the Shaker Glen restoration project,” the city executive added.
Quickly okaying the straight-forward financial order with no debate, the City Council’s recent acceptance of the settlement money to help mitigate environmental damage caused by pollution has been decades in the making.
Specifically, back in 1979, state officials from the Mass. Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) ordered two sources of city drinking water - East Woburn’s Wells G&H - closed due to elevated hazardous waste readings.
That same year, federal regulators at the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) first described the 200-acre Industri-plex site, which sat in a once booming industrial zone that is bordered by Wilmington, I-93 by the Reading line and to the south by portions of Route 128 by Mishawum Road, as contaminated by pools of arsenic, chromium, and other hazardous substances being released from buried animal hides.
Several years after that EPA declaration, the Wells G & H and Industri-plex pollution plumes drew national attention after several local parents filed lawsuits alleging area industrial companies were responsible for a childhood leukemia and cancer cluster in the city. That notorious legal battle was later documented in the 1995 book a “A Civil Action”, which was three years later made into a Hollywood legal drama starring John Travolta and Robert Duvall.
Back in 2013, the EPA reached a $4.25 million settlement with Bayer Cropsciences Inc. and Pharmacy Corp., the two corporations which eventually came to own the surviving entities deemed responsible for the polluting the 200-plus acre Industri-Plex site off Presidential Way.
However, it took another seven years before state and federal authorities finalized plans to award roughly $3 million of that funding towards the Shaker Glen Conservation area and Scalley Dam improvement projects.
In addition to the two major Woburn proposals, the mitigation funding will also be utilized to restore riverside habitats by Winchester’s Davidson Park, while another $125,000 will be provided to the Mystic River Watershed Association for educational
purposes.
State and federal environmental officials, along with US Fish and Wildlife Service, announced their final plans for the settlement money back in the fall of 2020.
Though the improvements technically focus on wetlands resource areas by Woburn’s western and southern boundaries, analysts working on behalf of the superfund sites’ trustees point out that the work offsets environmental problems along downstream tributaries and habitats that were indirectly harmed by contaminates released into the Aberjona River from the Industri-Plex zone.
“For many decades, serious environmental contamination occurred in the Aberjona River watershed and surrounding wetlands and river systems,” MassDEP Commissioner Martin Suuberg remarked in a prepared statement at the time. “When the natural resources of an ecosystem are damaged, the Commonwealth’s top priority is to ensure that those resources are fully restored, and these projects will help to return the impacted areas to a proper public use.”
EPA officials say that between 1853 and 1969, toxic glues and contaminates like arsenic, chromium, and lead were dumped into pits and lagoons scattered all around the sensitive Aberjona River Watershed.
In total, more than 80 companies which operated in the area over a 130-year period are suspected of being responsible for the massive pollution plume.
Subsurface contaminated soils have since been isolated by the placement of an impermeable cap or barrier that is roughly bounded by to the west by the Anderson Regional Transportation Center site of Atlantic Avenue, to the north by Presidential Way, to the east by I-93 southbound, and to the south by several properties that abut Commerce Way heading towards the Woburn Village site off Mishawum Road.
Shaker Glen flood storage
With a $2 million budget - based on pre-pandemic estimates - the Shaker Glen restoration project is expected to alleviate flooding in Woburn’s West Side by Lexington Street and Cambridge Road by adding stormwater storage capacity on land by the Four Corners and the 20-acre Shaker Glen Conservation site.
Back in the summer of 2021, the City Council took a major step towards making the project a reality by accepting a gift of 12-acres of land by Russell Street that was owned by Woburn’s prominent DeMoulas family.
Under the proposed project, a portion of the Shaker Glen Brook that was diverted away from the land back in the 1950s in order to construct a since shuttered bowling alley will be restored. In order to accomplish that feat, the city will demolish the last remnants of the dilapidated attraction, which including the building’s foundation and an estimated 40,000 square feet of broken pavement that surrounded the bowling alley.
A 20,000 square foot stormwater treatment system, as well as a new berm to divert rainflows, would also be installed to treat runoff from Russell Street before it enters the brook. Lastly, in an attempt to reduce flooding in and around the Four Corners area, a new 10-foot by six-foot box culvert would be installed to replace an old 60-inch stream culvert in the area.
Approximately 75,000 square feet of new wetlands habitats would be created under the initiative.
“The structural remnants of a former bowling alley that was demolished in the 1970s currently degrade the natural wildlife and wetland habitats of the parcel, which abuts the existing 19.6-acre Shaker Glen conservation area,” state and federal officials stated in a Sept. of 2020 narrative detailing the project limits.
“The Shaker Glen Extension includes Shaker Glen Brook, a tributary to Fowle Brook, which has been affected by rerouting and channelization, and suffers from poor water quality and sedimentation issues,” the study team added.
New fish ladder
With initial forecasts pegging the cost of the second project at $1 million, the new fish ladder at Scalley Dam should further facilitate the historic return of Alewife and Blueback herring and American eel species to Horn Pond during their annual spawning seasons.
Presently, migrating fish looking to swim upstream from Horn Pond Brook into Horn Pond utilize a riprap bass channel that runs northeast of the dam spillway. That existing bypass enabled the 2018 return of herring to Horn Pond for the first time in nearly a century back in 2018. However, the new ladder is expected to dramatically improve those numbers, as environmentalists believe the steep terrain of the old riprap channel inhibits those recent spawning runs.
Between 20,000 to 25,000 herring have reportedly been making the upstream swim to Horn Pond in Woburn since the bypass opened, according to DMF estimates.
Proponents of the $1 million fish ladder project say the improved Horn Pond access could eventually allow up to 500,000 to enter the waterway during future spawning seasons.
“The fishway will likely be sited west of Scalley Dam, opposite the existing bypass channel,” a project narrative released by the city in September of 2021 reads. “The design for the site may incorporate a camera and viewing area for the public to view migrating fish, and a bioswale or rain garden at the adjacent parking lot to reduce the discharge of stormwater runoff and associated pollutants into Horn Pond.”
Last November, the Mass. Division of Marine Fisheries (DMF), the state agency charged with managing the state’s commercial and recreational fishing grounds, reported that a record 445,000 river herring passed into the Mystic Lakes and Horn Pond in Woburn during the summer of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.