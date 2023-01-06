The Boston Marathon bombings changed the lives of countless people, not to mention took the lives of several others including eight-year old Martin Richard, Krystle Campbell and Lü Lingzi. A fourth victim, Wilmington native and MIT Police Officer Sean Collier, was killed while he was on duty by the two men who planted the bombs. Those who survived still suffered severe damage to limbs with many people losing a leg and some even losing both.
The tragedy hit close to home in other ways as two brothers from Stoneham, JP and Paul Norden, also suffered greatly in the attack. However, from the ashes of despair rose a Phoenix in the form of A Leg Forever, a charity designed to help those affected by amputation and one started by the mother of the two Norden brothers, Elizabeth Norden.
This year, Stoneham resident and 2022 Stoneham High School graduate Giovanni Leone will compete in his first Boston Marathon to raise money for A Leg Forever. A current student at UMass Amherst studying biochemistry with a minor in math, Leone played football for the Spartans football team. He also ran indoor and outdoor track. At UMass Amherst, he joined a triathlon team and is currently also training for an iron man competition.
Leone said he chose to partner with A Leg Forever thanks to his cousin who previously raised money for the charity. He called it a “proud foundation” and is excited to join in the fundraising effort. Although he admitted he’s never run a marathon before, he noted how he’s run ultra-marathons, meaning Boston shouldn’t be too difficult to handle.
So far, the former track athlete has been running 10 miles a day and hopes to increase that to 20 miles soon. Although his cousin won’t be running the marathon with him, he said a friend from college will. Both of them are members of the ROTC program (Reserve Officers Training Corp).
“It helps to have a friend with you,” Leone said in regards to potential boredom from running 26.2 miles alone.
The two already train together at UMass.
So far, Leone raised $1,000 out of the $10,000 he hopes to raise by Marathon Monday. This year marks 10 years since the marathon bombings that took place on April 15, 2013. It will undoubtedly be a bittersweet moment for all involved.
“It’s definitely significant,” Leone said about the anniversary, adding how he was around 10 years old when the bombings occurred and didn’t really understand what happened. “I want to make sure people remember the victims are still suffering.”
Though he’s raising funds for the charity, he hasn’t yet met anyone associated with it, but he said he hopes to one day. He said he feels a connection with the Norden brothers because they, too, played football for Stoneham High School.
“I’d love to meet them and see who I’m helping,” he said about the marathon bombing victims.
To raise the additional $9,000, Leone hopes to run a few bingo nights, continue to use social media and he hopes to reach out to LA Fitness in Stoneham, as well. Once he goes back to UMass Amherst in February, he said he wants to organize some races to help raise funds, too.
Although the Stoneham High School graduate has volunteered before, this is the first time he’s ever tried to raise money. He called it a “new learning experience,” but expressed confidence he can reach his goal, especially with his family behind him.
As he’s running for A Leg Forever, he’s met some of the other people who’ll also run for the charity, but he said he hopes to meet more including the founder, the mother of JP and Paul Norden. But it’s not just the Norden brothers who inspired him to pursue this venture, as amputation hits close to home for Leone through his uncle.
He said his uncle suffered from an infection in his leg which needed to be amputated. While his uncle is moving forward in his recovery, Leone said, he continues to fight through it.
Assuming Leone is successful in his fundraising efforts (and why wouldn’t he be), he said he plans to run again in the future. He noted how awesome it would be to see any of the marathon bombings survivors running (and some have previously participated).
A Leg Forever Charitable Foundation, Inc.
A Leg Forever Charitable Foundation was established by Elizabeth (Liz) Norden in honor of her two sons JP and Paul Norden who each lost a leg in the Boston Marathon bombings on April 15, 2013. The foundation's mission is to pay it forward and assist other Massachusetts resident amputees, who lost limbs under tragic circumstances, in their time of need just as JP and Paul were helped with overwhelming support following the marathon bombings.
The Boston Marathon bombings changed many families lives that horrific day; 264 people were injured and 16 lost limbs. Norden's sons JP and Paul each lost their right legs that day and came close to losing their lives. Her family’s situation, although horrific, was also blessed with a tremendous amount of love, prayer, and support of caring individuals from all over the world who reached out to lend a helping hand when their family needed it the most. Amputees from near and far came forward to show her sons support and share their stories of encouragement. Public donations and the One-Fund allowed her sons to afford the best prosthetic limbs available to which they are forever grateful.
Norden and her family hope to pay it forward by helping other amputees in need through fundraising efforts of A Leg Forever Charitable Foundation.
Prosthetic limbs are needed every three to five years for amputees. The costs range anywhere from $50,000 to $140,000 all depending on the make and model. Health Insurance varies and may only pay a portion of the cost. Sadly the amputee is responsible for the rest and many go without. A Leg Forever Charitable Foundation hopes to make a difference.
