55 years ago, a vocational school was constructed on Hemlock Road in Wakefield just up the street from Wakefield Memorial High School. Today, it houses 1,250 students from all over the Middlesex region including Winchester, Woburn, Reading, Stoneham, Wakefield, Chelsea, Saugus, and Revere, among others. However, the facilities are outdated with dated technology inside.
Therefore, the Northeast Metropolitan Regional Vocational School Committee voted to reach out to the Massachusetts School Building Authority to assist in replacing the old building. In 2017, the MSBA accepted the Northeast Metro Tech building project and agreed to reimburse the school nearly 80 percent of the total project cost.
In January of 2022, 7,000 voters in the 12 communities approved the $317M project. Each community will pay an amount based on enrollment numbers
(i.e., Winchester has the small enrollment and will pay the least, about $2.75M before reimbursement).
Many issues led to the need for a new building. They include overcrowding (the school is at capacity and more than 300 students are waitlisted each year, according to the school’s project website), limited IEP accommodations (about 25 percent of the students are part of an Individualized Education Program), outdated facilities and programming (the building is not equipped for a 21st century vocational institution and requires modernization to comply with state regulations in terms of size and program demand), and failing mechanical and electrical systems (the current building needs a complete replacement of its mechanical and electrical systems, along with a full code and regulations update).
Right now, the project reached Phase I by completing early site work, and the next step involves awarding contracts to sub bidders this week (according to the original timeline). Phase 2 consists of constructing the new building, which should take until 2026. Phase 3 involves demolishing the old building and constructing new fields and courts, plus site improvements, and should begin in 2025.
All’s not well
In March of this year, School Building Committees chairs Theodore Nickole, Deborah Davis and vice-chair Judith Dyment wrote an op-ed outlining the project and pushing back at a group opposed to the location of the new building.
In the op-ed, they wrote: “This has been a long, deliberative and inclusive process that began over four years ago. The construction site in Wakefield was deemed by that process to be the only feasible site for the new building, and after significant public feedback, community meetings and the final support of our residents at the ballot, more than $11 million has already been spent on site work for the new school, which broke ground late last year.”
The chairs and vice-chair claim this group took the “typical ‘not in my backyard’” approach through “grandstanding in a last ditch effort to thwart the will of the voters and in an attempt to strip the $141 million in state funding from the hands of our students.”
That group, known as Save the Forest and Build the Voke, made up of residents and environmentalists, would argue differently. They created a Facebook group to petition the school committee to save the forest and build the new vocational school on one of the other two sites they claim is available on the property.
A petition on change.org shows nearly 7,500 signatures. The group also has a GoFundMe page.
The group stresses they support a new school in Wakefield, writing, “we support both vocational training as well as the new vocational school. It is only the building design and location to which we object.”
Though they may have voted in favor of the project, they contend, “when we voted for its funding we did not know that 14+ acres of forest and wetlands would be cut down, blasted and irrevocably lost.”
They outline several areas of “primary concern” with building on the hilltop site: unnecessary environmental destruction, severe safety and accessibility problems and unnecessary spending. They argue thousands of mature trees will be cut down and the area, originally part of Breakheart Forest, blasted for many weeks.
After that, “rock crushers on site will turn the rock into fill, needlessly destroying thousands of species and over 13 acres of endangered species habitat.”
Construction plans will require the contractor to cut down some 2,000 trees and blast a 650-foot wide and 30-to-35 foot high cliff into the hillside. While the Northeast Metro Tech suggests “only” 260 trees will be impacted, a review by the Mass. Environmental Policy Act found that “2,097 trees would be altered.”
The group also claims the chosen site is the most expensive option, with blasting and site preparation costing $40M. They note several area Commissions on Disabilities were so concerned they formulated a public forum in March to try and address these problems.
The Northeast Metro Tech chairs and vice-chair, in their op-ed, pushed back and claim the group posted “egregious falsehoods and misrepresentations about the project and have resorted to a little known tactic called Reverse Greenwashing. This small group has used environmental activists and well-known environmental rally cries to make false, misleading and deceptive claims about the Northeast Metro Tech construction project.”
They add, “like virtually all construction projects, the new NEMT building project will require site work and the removal of trees from the new building site.”
The chairs and vice-chair suggest they anticipated this and took “measures to preserve woodlands on the project site to the maximum extent possible,” adding how the overall footprint was reduced during planning, “and an additional floor was added in order to provide more circulation around the building for safety which resulted in the removal of fewer trees and requiring less blasting of ledge.”
The op-ed also notes how the “protect team has also worked closely with the Wakefield Conservation Commission for alignment of the driveway and to reduce the width to minimize the impacts to both trees and wetlands.”
The chairs and vice-chair say they plan to plant new trees around the school grounds to reverse the project’s overall carbon footprint.
Project can continue
Earlier this month, a judge struck down an injunction the group filed against the Northeast Metro Tech to halt construction, writing it wasn’t in the public’s best interest and allowing the contractors to continue working outside of protected wetlands.
Save the Forest and Build the Voke said in a statement about the ruling, “we are not giving up this fight. We believe that saving the forest and moving the school to existing developed land is in the public interest.”
On Facebook, the group wrote on Monday, in a post asking for a correction to a story written in another publication, “these same citizens (ones the publication stated were against a new vocational school) agree with the Wakefield Conservation Commission’s decision to deny the project because the project on the hilltop site cannot comply with the Wetlands Protection Act.”
The school committee wrote, in their op-ed in defense of the process, how the “Northeast Metro Tech is a responsible steward of our environment and of the communities and people we serve.” They claim to have followed the “same process that every other school seeking MSBA funding must follow.
“This process was public,” they note, “and we have conducted and attended over 100 meetings, presentations and hearings and have participated in board and commission meetings in all 12 cities and towns.”
They argue the location, “chosen after years of deliberative labor,” is final and the MSBA wouldn’t allow them to reject years’ worth of planning, design and validation for sites already deemed substandard and which may be more expensive and more environmentally challenging.
The group, however, wrote on its Facebook page, “the 35’ high rock cliff will run nearly 700’ along the entire back of the school in the area where students and preschoolers are dropped off and picked up daily.” They also claim the Northeast Metro Tech “warned that the risk of falling rocks will be a permanent part of this feature throughout the life of the school.
“This didn’t have to be,” they added, pointing to the other locations they say are feasible.
Therefore, “we and others join with the Friends of Wakefield’s NEMT Forest to challenge the plan to destroy a historic hilltop forest and more than 2,000 trees to build a new school when there are better alternative locations.”
In the petition, Save the Forest advocates for the site located where the existing football area is now, suggesting it would cost less, involve less blasting, lead to a shorter construction schedule, and could be built in one phase without disruption to the students or the people who live nearby the project.
