It’s not every day business conglomerates file court paperwork arguing their industry is slowly dying and then wage a years-long battle to prove that contention.
But as acknowledged by Woburn’s City Council late this summer, when the city officials agreed to settle a five-year-old court case against National Amusements subsidiary NAI Entertainment Holdings, lawyers representing the city’s Showcase Cinemas complex had convincingly made just that argument to a land court judge.
As a result, City Solicitor Ellen Callahan-Doucette, worried the municipality was on the verge of losing the case, urged Woburn officials to sanction an out-of-court settlement that would allow the landowner to shave off a sizable 26-acre section of its land holdings for a potential life sciences redevelopment.
“The City Council was advised by the city solicitor that she believes a judge would be sympathetic with the standing of NAI in regards to changes to their business model and the industry as a whole,” explained Ward 4 Councilor Joseph Demers, who represents residents who reside by the theatre complex and the city’s Cental Square area.
“I think this is the right thing to do because it gives [us] later input into what can go in that area,” later agreed council counterpart Charles Viola during that same August gathering in Woburn City Hall.
For many who recall the Middlesex Canal Parkway complex’s heyday, when thousands of moviegoers fought every weekend for parking spaces and theatre tickets at the 2,900-seat facility, it is difficult to imagine just how bad business has gotten over the past decade.
But according to National Amusements, not only had its theatre spaces in recent years been resized to accommodate 2,000 fewer patrons, but based on current attendance trends, the Woburn site technically required only a fraction of the 1,000-plus parking spaces that existed on the commercial parcel.
“Over the past several years and a result of market forces, the number of seats at the cinema has been reduced to approximate 880,” NAI Entertainment officials stated in their original 2017 land court complaint. “Based on 900 seats and a staffing of 30 employees at the peak shift, the cinema use would require 330 parking spaces to comply [with the city’s zoning ordinances].”
Settled out of court, Woburn’s recent decision involving the movie theatre subdivision by the Burlington line just might be a harbinger of things to come for an already struggling film industry that was hit spectacularly hard by COVID-19.
Prior to the pandemic, a handful of celebrated “lifestyle center” redevelopments, such as Somerville’s Assembly Row project, had been viewed as perfect for a cinema revival due to the mixed-use space’s “live, shop, and play” philosophy.
Specifically, in a moderately successful attempt to attract new customers during the era of home streaming services, theatre operators had begun to capture shoppers at lifestyle centers by building new boutique-style screening rooms with luxury dining and alcohol service amenities.
Looking to expand its “play” or entertainment components, National Development, which manages Lynnfield’s open-air MarketStreet shopping center, floated no fewer than five unsuccessful plans to erect a luxury movie theatre facility on the grounds between 2007 and 2019.
Likewise, in 2019, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin and the City Council similarly pushed for a similar entertainment anchor tenant at the community’s Woburn Village redevelopment off of Mishawum Road, where a 10-screen cinema complex was originally planned.
However, after the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, when mass gatherings were banned by government officials across the country, plans to construct Woburn’s second movie theatre complex were quickly shelved.
In the spring of 2021, Edens LLC officials, who purchased the old Woburn Mall property back in 2017 for $44 million, explained the pandemic had accelerated the market trends that originally forced theatre operators to rethink the function on their monster-sized cinema houses.
“Whatever trends that were already happening in the brick-and-mortar retail business and were expected to happen over the next 10 years, COVID just compressed everything…So it’s really forced us to adapt,” Edens manager Brad Dumont told the City Council at the time.
Future for Woburn’s original movie house
Woburn’s Showcase Cinemas De Lux properietors have recently told city officials they have no current plans to shutter the Woburn site.
In fact, according to the longtime business owners, the recent settlement deal reached with the City Council will help shore-up the corporation’s finances.
The now settled 2017 land court case revolved around the City Council’s denial of a special permit that would have allowed NAI Holdings to subdivide its approximate 37.3-acre lot overlooking I-95.
That council denial in turn hinged upon a series of court decisions dating back to 1989 and the industry’s boom-times, when National Amusements sought to expand the size of its original eight-screen to include four additional screening rooms and an adjacent shopping center and hotel.
Ultimately, the council, convinced the expansion plan would cause traffic havoc and give rise to a multitude of other new neighborhood disturbances, rejected that special permit application. But two years later, a land court judge on appeal overturned that denial and ordered the city to consider the adoption of mitigation measures to offset those impacts.
What resulted, besides Showcase Cinemas’ pledges to improve site drainage capabilities and institute offset traffic fixes, was the approval of another key concession by the petitioner to “not build upon, develop, and/or make any other use of the site…except as and for a movie theatre or cinema and motor vehicle parking lot.”
For veteran city officials like Ward 2 Councilor Richard Gately, who this summer was the lone person to vote against the settlement deal, NAI Entertainment - which had no problem with that condition when ticket sales were booming - should not be freed from the special permit stipulation now that times were hard.
“They made an agreement with us in order to put those buildings in up there…end of story,” said the South End official. “It was a war to get that thing in there and promises were made. And when you make a promise, you should keep that promise.”
