Public transit riders who reside in Burlington, Woburn, Stoneham, and Winchester will fare quite well under the latest version of the Mass. Bay Transit Authority’s (MBTA) ‘Better Bus’ initiative.
In early November, MBTA officials hosted a virtual forum via streaming-service Zoom to outline a series of revisions made to a draft proposal released last spring that calls for a system-wide overhaul of the MBTA’s busing system.
Perhaps most notably, MBTA officials at that public hearing announced the 354 bus that takes riders in Burlington and Woburn directly to downtown Boston has been fully restored under the final version of the “Better Bus” plan.
“Starting in Woburn and Burlington, we had a lot of comments about [our plans to eliminate] the 354 bus. This is an express service from Burlington and Woburn to downtown Boston,” MBTA representative Robert Guptili announced at the Nov. 2 hearing.
Also securing a big victory are officials in Stoneham, who though disappointed to hear that a new “133 route” through town had been slashed in the final plan, will see the 131 bus line extended through the community. The town will also benefit from an expansion of the 132 service that heads through Stoneham Center to Redstone Plaza, as buses on that route will now operate daily until midnight.
“I’m sad about the 133 being taken out of the mix, but I am very grateful the 131 will be extended through Stoneham because we don’t currently have an east-west connection [through town],” Stoneham Select Board member Raymie Parker told MBTA officials at last month’s public hearing.
Other major changes included in the final version of the “Better Bus” overhaul include:
• The restoration of the 134 bus line that serves riders in North Woburn and Winchester;
• The creation of a new 80 bus which will pick up riders by the Burlington Mall and make various stops in Winchester and Woburn on its way to the brand new Davis Square/Tufts University connection to Green Line trains in Medford;
• The addition of Sunday hours for the 132 bus line in Stoneham.
Better Bus initiative
First launched in 2018, the MBTA’s “Better Bus” program is an attempt to overhaul the state agency’s transportation services to reflect regional population changes, new business growth, and more recent changes in employment trends and traffic patterns.
MBTA officials say the draft version of the reform package will bring high-frequency service - or buses that make stops every 15 minutes - to an additional 275,000 residents across the state, while weekend services would also be expanded. Program proponents also say the overhaul will bring better service to low-income and underserved communities.
“Greater Boston has changed significantly in recent years, with shifting demographics, emerging employment districts, increasing traffic congestion, and changing travel patterns. The Bus Network Redesign completely reimagines the MBTA’s bus network to reflect these changes and create a better experience for current and future bus riders,” the MBTA says of the proposal.
Residents interested in learning more about the MBTA initiative or who want to view the bus map changes should type https://www.mbta.com/projects/bus-network-redesign into a web browser.
The MBTA Board of Directors has approved the final version of the final bus network redesign in late November and earlier this month presenting to the general public the findings of an “equity analysis” on the overhaul.
A phased implementation of the program is expected to begin next summer with the rollout of new bus routes and will continue through 2028.
Those praising the final “Better Bus” network plan include Woburn State Representative Richard Haggerty (D), who had last spring emerged as a vocal opponent of the plan after hearing that the 354 bus was about to be eliminated.
With other stops dotted across the larger direct to Boston route, the MBTA’s 354 bus starts at Chestnut Avenue in Burlington and heads into Woburn via Cambridge Street. It also makes stops on Lexington Street, Pleasant Street, Montvale Avenue, and on Salem and Washington Streets before heading to Boston by State Street via Medford Square.
After learning the direct-to-Boston service was spared from the chopping block, Haggerty praised the MBTA for listening to the public’s concerns during a series of public hearings over the summer.
“After months of advocacy I am pleased that we helped the MBTA understand the critical access the 354 bus provides for our residents and our community. This outcome would not have been possible if it were not for the community’s active participation in partnership with the State Delegation,” Haggerty wrote in a May message to his constituents. “This has been a great show of teamwork and I am happy with the outcome for all involved.”
“[R]esidents have intentionally purchased homes along this bus route and, furthermore, businesses have hired people who rely on the 354 for commuting into Boston or out to Woburn. The 354 Bus is crucial to residents, businesses, as well as these communities’ long-term economic competitiveness,” the state representative added.
Other changes
As explained by MBTA officials last month, thanks to Haggerty’s advocacy, not to mention the feedback received from dozens of 354 route riders, the bus service will remain in operation for the foreseeable future.
However, that decision has had a series of effects on other portions of the larger overhaul. Most notably, the final version of the MBTA’s “Better Bus” initiative shelved plans to add a new 133 bus that would have added an east-west connection through Stoneham between Woburn and Melrose.
The new bus would have provided hundreds of residents in Stoneham with commuter rail and Orange line access via Melrose via Franklin Street and Oak Grove station. It would have also made various stops along Montvale Avenue in Stoneham and Woburn and included a drop-off at Anderson Regional Transportation Center off of Commerce Way in Woburn.
“We are bringing back the 354, but this is a change that has a lot of domino effects,” Guptili announced during a Nov. 2 “breakout” discussion about the future of routes that serve Stoneham, Reading, Wakefield and Melrose.
According to MBTA officials, because the 354 bus already makes a stop at Anderson Station, there was no need to add a redundant connection. Other knocks against the proposed new 133 line included worries that the Woburn to Malden Center trek was much longer than typical “rapid service” busses.
Though Stoneham lost the key 133 connection, Guptili last month explained that a major reconfiguration of the proposed 131 bus route would ensure Woburn’s neighbor still gets a key service boost.
Specifically, instead of heading from Malden Center from downtown Lynn, the new 131 line has been completely reconfigured.
“With the reintroduction of the 354, which covers much of [East Woburn], we are changing the 131. We’ve flipped the tail around and are now suggesting that it go to Woburn Center via Stoneham [from Malden Station],” the MBTA representative explained.
Town officials in Stoneham have long urged the MBTA to consider adding one extra stop on the 99 bus route that travels between Malden’s “Highlands” neighborhoods and Wellington Station in Medford.
The line technically ends in Stoneham by the old Boston Regional Medical Center (BRMC) grounds across from Spot Pond, but local leaders are hoping to connect the line to a large apartment complex on Fallon Road by I-93 and the Winchester border.
MBTA officials last month made clear that change is not currently being contemplated, though the 99 bus line itself has been changed to include new stops in the City of Everett.
“We have talked about getting the 99 extended. Stoneham is rezoning an area to comply with [new minimum multi-family housing mandates being imposed by the state] and we’d really like the 99 to go just another mile down the road to a housing complex with 300 units and more to come,” Parker told MBTA representatives.
