As neighboring towns consider a half-dozen similar school building projects, Stoneham leaders recently sounded the alarm over budget-busting inflationary pressures that have plagued the public construction sector over the past year.
During a joint gathering with Stoneham’s Select Board, School Committee, and Finance Board just last week, members of the community’s School Building Committee warned a perfect storm of labor shortages, supply-chain backlogs, and general inflation has obliterated the $189.6 million budget forecasted just about a year ago for a new Stoneham High School (SHS).
“Throughout this process, significant efforts have been made to control costs without sacrificing key educational programs,” said SHS Building Committee Co-Chair David Bois, who explained that between April and September of this year, some $24 million in reductions were made to the original SHS design in an effort to absorb those unanticipated pricing increases.
“Cost escalation in the construction sector, especially in non-residential markets, has gotten completely out-of-control,” Bois later complained. “The average number is 26.4 percent in under a year. There’s just no precedent for that.”
As a result of those cost increases, Stoneham’s taxpayers are being told that another $25 million is needed to finalize bid documents with contractor Consigli Construction for the new three-story educational facility and adjacent athletic field complex off of Franklin Street. Though the project technically broke ground with the execution of early bid packages in June, foundation work on the new high school will be unable to move ahead without the funding boost.
The supplementary budget question, to be decided by voters at a Special Town Meeting in Stoneham Town Hall on Jan. 11, would translate into an extra $200 being tacked onto the typical Stoneham homeowner’s annual tax bill for the next 30 years.
And with the average residential taxpayer agreeing just last November to dish out roughly $870 a year for the new high school, Stoneham officials admit the latest ask is quite big.
“An additional $200 in taxes is a gut punch,” acknowledged Stoneham School Committee member Jaime Wallace. “But we need to do this right. Anything we don’t pay for now will trickle back in the form of extra operating costs.”
The $25 million being sought by town officials in Stoneham includes $14.5 million that is needed to cover the minimum specs included in the original bid package for the three-story building. Citizens are also being asked to chip in an additional $11 million to restore various project amenities and line-items that were slashed from the high school design over the past year due in the face of the budget woes.
The biggest share of that extra funding - about $8 million - will be used to restore a series of big-ticket amenities, such as an athletic stadium. Specifically, outdoor concessions, a locker room, and visitor bleachers will be added to the main poly turf playing field at the future stadium complex. The $8 million in bid alternatives also includes the construction of a third poly turf playing field at the high school, an outdoor learning area being called the “Community Terrace”, and visitor seating in the facility’s main gymnasium.
The remainder of the $25 million in new funding will replenish contingency and furniture, fixture, and equipment (FF&E) budgets that were raided in recent months in order to offset previous overruns.
Regional effects
The Mass. School Building Authority (MSBA), which supervises all school rehabilitation and new construction projects that receive state reimbursement dollars, agreed in Nov. of 2021 to chip in roughly $49 million for Stoneham’s new high school.
As recently as last week, town leaders in Stoneham were calling upon the state agency for help in dealing with the inflationary crisis and assured residents that any future assistance will be used to reduce citizens’ tax burden.
“You’ve been down a tough road with all of this escalation. It’s a shame the state can’t step in and help,” said Stoneham Select Board Chair George Seibold.
Though currently the sole community in the immediate region struggling with school funding woes, Stoneham certainly won’t be the last municipality in The Middlesex East’s coverage area to deal with the inflationary and supply-chain problems.
Specifically, because of the way the MSBA’s multi-faceted approval process functions, many neighboring towns may soon be learning that pricing estimates for school projects are quite outdated.
In particular, after the state agency initially agrees to parent with cities and towns to explore potential building projects, each municipality must go through an initial feasibility study and schematic design phase, where various renovation and new building options are explored.
At least three local towns in the region are currently in the middle of the MSBA’s initial study and schematic design phases, including:
• The Town of Reading, which in March of 2022 partnered with the MSBA to consider the construction of a new Killam Elementary School. Built in 1969, the 57,000 square foot school is situated off of Charles Street on a 7.28-acre parcel. Town officials, who in April of 2021 pegged the potential school replacement project at $78 million, previously voiced some support for building a new two-story school on the existing grounds.
• The Town of Burlington, which in October selected a project manager to assist with the MSBA feasibility study for a new Fox Hill Elementary School. Town officials say the 1960 facility should be replaced with a new building sized to house up to 480 students, including pupils from a separate elementary facility. Original price estimates projected the cost of the new school at $48 million.
• Winchester, which partnered with the MSBA in Dec. of 2019 to explore potential renovation and replacement options for the Lynch School by the Woburn line. Town officials, who want to replace the 1961 facility with a new K-5 school that includes a minimum of 21 core classrooms, moved into the MSBA’s schematic design phase in April. Town officials have prepared rough estimates that peg the cost of a new school at around $80 million.
After the feasibility and schematic design steps, communities are asked to fund preferred project options by relying on initial budget forecasts. Complete architectural plans are then developed before going out to bid on the project.
Since the MSBA’s inception in 2004, inflation - though certainly driving up the cost of school projects over the longer-term - has not been pronounced enough to cause major hiccups during the months-long pause between community votes to fund school projects and the MSBA’s final design and bid phase.
However, that period of price stability has ended for at least the time being and leaves a handful of local projects in danger of running into the same situation as Stoneham.
School districts and communities most likely to run into trouble similar to Stoneham’s include:
• Northeast Metropolitan Technical High School, which just this fall broke ground on a $317 million building project that like Stoneham, still requires the execution of final bid documents. So far, Northeast Metro Tech officials have not publicly identified any issue with the existing budget as the architectural renderings and budget estimates are being finalized;
• And Wakefield’s proposed new $273.5 million high school, which just recently entered the funding approval stage. Town officials, who want to replace the existing 1972 high school with a new 250,430 square foot building, have called upon residents to approve the project funding at a Town Meeting next month. Residents will then be asked to approve a debt exclusion question during a special election that will likely take place in early March of 2023.
The canary in the MSBA pipeline
Learning as many as 16 other school projects across the state are experiencing similar last-minute budgetary issues, Stoneham officials say the SHS overruns should serve as the MSBA’s proverbial canary in the coal mine.
According to Town Administrator Dennis Sheehan, he has been in regular contact with the MSBA and Stoneham’s Beacon Hill delegation since last May, when the town first began wrestling an initial $12 million pricing overrun for the new high school.
At the time, there was little appetite to lobby for big changes to the way the state funds school building projects. But as other communities have run into nearly identical problems, the calls for help are getting much louder.
“The MSBA has now admitted there’s a problem. I think our project is the canary in the coal mine,” said Sheehan. “They are looking at this and having a dialogue with state officials about making a change [to the way school projects are funded]. As more communities come into this, we feel [state politicians will be increasingly pressed to help out].”
Currently, according to research prepared by SHS’ Building Committee, there are at least 10 other MSBA-endorsed school projects facing immediate funding issues due to inflation.
The biggest deficit identified to date involves Nauset’s proposed high school, which is 28.4 percent over budget with the latest forecasts pricing the project at $134.4 million.
Closer to the Middlesex East region, Andover is reportedly struggling with an approximate $17 million overrun on an elementary school project.
According to a Nov. 2 statement released by the MSBA, agency officials are closely monitoring market conditions and their effects on current and future building projects.
The MSBA says virtually all of the 16 projects that were scheduled to go out to bid in 2022 ended up requiring more money that was originally budgeted.
“The unanticipated market volatility and supply chain issues have significantly affected project bid results,” MSBA Executive Director Jack McCarthy and other agency officials said in a recent statement.
Inheriting the Mass. education department’s defunct school building assistance program back in 2004, the MSBA now supervises all school rehabilitation and new construction projects that receive state reimbursement dollars. Presently covering roughly 50 percent of new schools’ eligible construction costs, the MSBA has since its inception allocated some $15.6 billion to local and regional school districts for major capital initiatives.
Each year, the MSBA asks school districts interested in pursing state
funding to submit statement-of-interests outlining why a facility is in need of replacement and explaining how construction funding will address larger instructional and enrollment concerns.
With hundreds of such SOI’s submitted every year, Reading’s Killam School was just one of 13 districts invited earlier this month by the MSBA’s Board of Directors to advance into the funding pipeline.
Importantly, the MSBA vote earlier this month is not a guarantee of state reimbursement dollars, but generally, once a project makes it into the eligibility period, school officials can be confident that some type of pledge will be made so long as the community adheres to the state agency’s vigorous project review process.
