After being essentially chased out of the city just a year earlier, a Boston developer earlier this winter scored a major victory for the life sciences community by convincing Woburn officials that next-era research and development (R&D) facilities can safely co-exist by residential homes.
Capping off a second round of talks that lasted roughly seven-months, Woburn’s City Council in November overwhelmingly passed zoning legislation that paves the way for the Davis Companies to move forward with plans to erect two 100,000 square foot R&D facilities within an old overflow parking lot for a Showcase Cinemas site that overlooks I-95.
The commercial real estate manager still has to obtain a special permit from the City Council before breaking ground on the redevelopment, which would have no impact on the existing cinema house operations or an adjacent hotel and restaurant property off of Middlesex Canal Parkway.
Prior to the 7-to-1 council vote in favor of the zoning initiative, which will establish a new Life Sciences Overlay District (LBOD) around the entire 33-acre cinema and hotel site by the Route 38 rotary, local attorney Joseph Tarby reminded the public that his client had made substantial concessions to assuage neighborhood fears around the
potential dangers from the life sciences
industry.
Some of the most important local assurances include a promise that so-called “high-hazard” uses - or research involving dangerous biological agents - will be prohibited within the special overlay district. The petitioner has also agreed to solicit input from Woburn’s City Council, Planning Board, Special Permits Committee, Conservation Commission, and various other public safety officials while seeking a special permit for any future development within that new life sciences zone.
“We made a number of revisions [to our original proposal] to address the concerns of councilors and neighbors,” explained Tarby, a law partner at Rubin and Rudman.
“The ordinance provides for many steps and requirements to be met during the approval process, and it’s very thorough,” the petitioner’s attorney added. “There are numerous safeguards, and we also have an ordinance that ensures the surrounding property is safeguarded and maintained.”
A failed first attempt
Once almost exclusively housed within the biotech havens of Boston and Cambridge, the life sciences industry has in recent years been aggressively expanding out into suburban areas like Burlington, Stoneham, and Woburn that are situated along the I-93 and I-95 belt.
Hardly a stranger to the industry, Woburn is already home to dozens of such businesses. In fact, in what is being dubbed as the largest ever private redevelopment in city history, Boston developer Leggat McCall is currently constructing a massive life sciences campus in East Woburn by Montvale Avenue and I-93.
The City Council also this summer okayed the conversion of the old Boston Sports Club property off of Presidential Way into a life sciences facility, while another large-scale project is being eyed along New Boston Street by North Woburn and the Wilmington line.
However, what makes the Showcase Cinemas redevelopment being pitched by the Davis Companies unique is its close proximity to a quiet residential neighborhood by Lowell Street.
Complicating the debate is the broad definition of life sciences, which includes a diverse field of businesses that focus on experimenting with viruses and other microbial pathogens, developing new-age agricultural products, and creating new high-tech medical devices and “precision” pharmaceuticals. Variations of genetic therapy and vaccine and cancer research also falls under the same life sciences umbrella.
Because some of those uses commonly include the use of chemicals and solvents and the handling of contagious pathogens, many are worried about the risks of a biosafety mishap or accidental release of hazardous materials.
In the fall of 2021, when the Davis Companies first attempted to pass the LBOD legislation, neighborhood residents - reeling from a COVID-19 pandemic that had upended their daily lives in ways never imagined - showed up en-masse to a series of City Council meetings to protest the zoning initiative.
Ultimately, the opposition to the project became so loud, Tarby convinced his clients to withdraw the petition and regroup.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there about the proposal and life-science uses in general. So we decided we would ask for a request to withdraw to slow the process down and hold an additional neighborhood meeting some time after the New Year to clarify the project,” Tarby explained in a phone interview just before the original 2021 petition was withdrawn.
Last June, the Davis Companies reintroduced the zoning legislation with several major changes, including:
• A pledge to allow nothing other than biosafety level 1 and 2 uses, which reportedly pose no threats to the general public and at-worst, a minimum health risks to site researchers;
• An agreement to include a 200-foot wide buffer zone between the R&D facility and the nearest residential property line;
• Further promises to install a landscaped buffer and a stockade fence along the perimeter of the site to create another layer of visual barriers between the commercial and residential zones.
A major turnaround
Another obstacles associated with the LBOD proposal involved the history of the underlying property, which had been the source of neighborhood friction in decades past when the movie theater industry was booming.
Specifically, up until this past July, many in the neighborhood were under the impression that the former National Amusements property could never be used for anything other than its current use. However, in a court settlement that ultimately paved the way for the overflow parking area in question to be sold off for another subdivision, the City Council last summer agreed to let the landowner split the larger 38-acre parcel into two lots.
Per that decision, the Showcase Cinemas site owner was able to wiggle free of a decades-old special permit provision that forbid National Amusements from shaving off any portion of the site for additional development components.
However, as Woburn City Councilor Joseph Demers would later argue, that same court settlement also included major protections for neighborhood abutters, who worried that area flooding issues would be exacerbated by the life sciences project.
Demers, who grew up in the neighborhood off of Lowell Street, has promised local residents that the Davis Companies before breaking ground a future R&D campus must make substantial repairs to subsurface drainage systems, clean out catch basins that handle runoff from wetlands that run through the site, and if necessary replace hydraulic systems used to pump rainwater into a nearby retention pond.
“The petitioner has committed to significant drainage mitigation and reconstruction work along the site that will benefit both sides of the property along the Middlesex Canal,” the neighborhood councilor pointed out during a public hearing in November.
