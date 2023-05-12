Things can change in five years, just ask Wilmington.
On May 5, 2018, Town Meeting rejected an article submitted by former Select Board member Michael McCoy to purchase the property at 333 Andover St. (known as Sciarappa Farm) for $8.4M. Just last week, Town Meeting voted in favor of offering to purchase the property for $3.798M.
The property includes 62 acres in Wil-
mington and additional acreage in Andover.
McCoy’s original article maintained that the land purchased could be used for open space, recreation, and/or municipal facilities. McCoy reiterated and explained the possibility of purchasing the lot by way of eminent domain.
The new article, submitted this year, did not specifically mention using eminent domain, but authorized the Select Board to acquire the property for municipal purposes such as a police and fire substation, and possible active or passive recreational uses.
Five years ago, Town Meeting members expressed concern for the cost and of what it would mean to use it for “public good.” This time, the article received support from the Finance Committee and Select Board, with Select Board member Greg Bender calling it a unique opportunity for the town to pursue a North Wilmington police/
fire substation.
Town Manager Jeff Hull said the town showed interest in the property going back to the 1990s, but never moved on it as the town instead chose to focus on the schools. He said the town had no reason to be aggressive on the property in the past, but noted it now appears to be under a potential agreement. Therefore, the Select Board brought the article forward to Town Meeting.
He told Town Meeting members he could see the space being used for the substation, trail system or even athletic fields.
Although Town Meeting almost unanimously supported the article, one member shared concerns with the financial impact it could have on the town. He claimed the property owners already entered into a purchase and sales agreement, so the town would need to use eminent domain to take the property. That, he argued, would cost the town more than Town Meeting allowed for within the article. (He later suggested it would cost $30M.)
Town counsel acknowledged the town would be legally required to pay if seeking eminent domain based on appraisal of the highest use. However, he said the easement on the property reduces its value.
In a meeting with the Select Board back in December of last year, Jay Doherty, CEO of Cabot, Cabot & Forbes, shared his intent to partner with the town on the property to create a project that could meet the town’s needs and priorities while also potentially meeting the requirements of the Department of Housing and Community Development guidelines issues last year.
Doherty proposed multi-family rental units with an option for affordable housing units and age 55+ restrictive units. These would be surrounded by at least a 200-foot buffer from any abutters, and they would assess the feasibility of an entrance from Route 125 instead of Andover Street (the property lies on Rt. 125 between I-93 and Rt. 28 and near the Wilmington Town Forest).
However, plans change, and Wilmington recently surpassed the state-mandated 10 percent threshold for affordable units with the approval of the West Street project. This means the town can now reject any 40B development it deems unnecessary or unwanted. (The town can still work with developers to create friendly 40B projects or LIP - Local Initiative Partnerships with developers to increase its affordable housing stock.)
Doherty also proposed building townhouses or condominiums as opposed to apartments and partnering with another company to create a recreational facility and a new fire substation. Doherty referred to it as a phased project where some units could be ready starting in four years and later units closer to 10 years from now.
Lauren Jezienicki, who has worked with Cabot, Cabot & Forbes as part of their development team for several years with public-private partnerships, emphasized over a Zoom call that the project is still in the very early concept stage.
“Our goal is to work with the town and neighbors as stakeholders in a bigger dialogue about the project,” she said.
Cabot, Cabot & Forbes team member Mike Modoono said, “We want to work with the town and the planning department to see if there’s a pathway forward for a development that’s beneficial to the town.”
One member of Town Meeting expressed concerns that adding a police/fire substation would bring more traffic to what she called an already overburdened area. She said it already sees semi-trucks and traffic going down industrial park roads. She felt the substation would only add to the noise (Fire Chief Bill Cavanaugh stressed his department only uses sirens for safety purposes).
When told by the town manager that a proposed development could consist of 300 apartment units (some of which would most likely still be affordable), one Town Meeting member said, “I would rather have a fire substation than 300 units,”
That same member said she was especially in favor of purchasing the property to create more open space in town, something to which other members agreed.
McCoy, who initially wanted the town to buy the property at 333 Andover St. five years ago, supported this motion, as well, though feared the town wouldn’t be able to afford it for $3.798M under eminent domain.
Select Board member David Ragsdale pushed for the town to control the property, feeling as though someone would eventually develop it.
“It’s going to be much more to our liking if we control what the purpose it going to be,” Ragsdale suggested.
If the town eventually purchases the property, either through a purchase and sales agreement or by eminent domain, it can still work with Cabot, Cabot & Forbes (or any developer). But with the town having reached the state-mandated 10 percent threshold for affordable units, it could instead keep much of the space open and use the rest for a fire/police substation and/or recreation facility.
If, as one Town Meeting member suggested, the current property owner already agreed to sell the land and the town uses eminent domain to acquire it, Wilmington would need to prove taking it is for the betterment of the town.
Recently, Winchester used eminent domain to acquire land at the corner of Washington and Swanton Street in order to build affordable rental units. After acquiring the property, it then sold it to a developer who is currently in the process of working with the town to construct affordable (and market rate) units at the site.
The town was able to use eminent domain because its affordable housing stock did not meet the state-mandated 10 percent requirement. Therefore, taking the property for that use, according to Winchester’s former town counsel Mina Makarious, would be considered for the betterment of the town (adding to its affordable housing stock).
Wilmington, meanwhile, would have to show, if it uses eminent domain, that building a fire/police substation would be for the betterment of the town (assuming the property owner contested the taking).
An email to Bill Crowley, an attorney from Reading representing the owner of 333 Andover St., was not returned in time for publication.
(Materials from Lizzy Hill and Lizzie McDermott were used to compile this report.)
