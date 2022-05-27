Few would ever make the connection
between this week’s quiet ceremony at the Mass. Registry of Motor Vehicle’s (RMV) Wilmington branch and a vicious three-day battle in the frigid mountain passes of North Korea’s Kunu-ri region.
But for Reading’s Arthur Vars, the RMV’s official launch of the state’s new Medal of Liberty license plate program on Tuesday can trace its roots straight to the November of 1950 Chinese counteroffensive along the Ch’ongch’on River, the last place where a 40-year-old US Army Sergeant from Chelsea named Christopher Young Vars was seen alive.
According to Vars, who recalled that his late father Robert Vars wondered about the fate of his missing-in-action (MIA) brother until his dying day in 1993, that pivotal 1950 battle not only dramatically shifted the outcome of the Korean War, but forever changed his family.
Tuesday’s ceremony, the retired Reading firefighter says, is part of his years-long effort to ensure that the thousands of other Massachusetts’ families who have lost loved ones in combat under similar circumstances can step forward to ensure those sacrifices are recognized.
“When somebody joins the military, it isn’t just the individual that’s affected. The whole family joins, so when that person goes through tough times, the whole family goes through it together,” said Vars.
“There’s literally thousands of people eligible out there who know nothing about this new [Medal of Liberty] program. If we even reach a few of those people, it will be worth it,” added the lifelong Reading resident.
Dreamed up by Vars, the new RMV license plate program is the result of a two-year-long legislative effort led by State Representative and House Minority leader Bradley H. Jones, whose district includes part of Reading.
According to Jones, the program aims to draw attention to the state’s “Medal of Liberty”, a military honor bestowed posthumously to the surviving kin of men and women from Massachusetts who died in service to the country.
“The launching of the new Medal of Liberty plate provides an opportunity to not only recognize our veterans, but to all raise awareness of the medal itself,” explained the state legislator, who estimates that at least 8,500 families in the state are eligible for the special honor.
“It seems many people are either unaware that the medal exists or aren’t certain whether they qualify for it. My hope is that the new plate will help to change that,” Jones continued.
According to Vars, the National Guard’s creation of the Medal of Liberty award in 2009 was in-part motivated by a desire to recognize the sacrifices made by families like his own, which waited for years before receiving official confirmation that their loved one had died.
Arthur Vars himself received the Medal of Liberty on behalf of his uncle in 2019, some 65-years after the World War II and Korean War veteran went missing in North Korea and four years after his remains were interred with full military honors by his parents graves in Everett.
A family mystery
Based upon military records maintained by the US Department of Defense’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), Sgt. Christopher Vars was reported missing-in-action during the height of the Battle of Ch’ongch’on on Nov. 27 of 1950.
The 40-year-old, who had previously enlisted into the US Army in 1942 and been combat deployed in Burma and China during World War II, was assigned to the 2nd Infantry Division during the time of his disappearance. He was officially declared dead in December of 1953.
Though specifics around Vars’ actions during the battle are unknown, volumes have been written about the Chinese counterattack, which ultimately turned the tide of a Korean Conflict that had until that time been considered just weeks away from ending with a convincing U.S. and United Nations victory.
At the time, military strategists, who had quickly decimated the North Korean forces that had initially invaded South Korea, surmised the Chinese government was unwilling to enter the fray despite United Nations’ forces deep advances into North Korea towards China’s border.
But according to historian Richard Stewart, who in an analysis for the US Army’s Center of Military History described the hellish conditions in what became known as “the Gauntlet”, the battle kicked off as Vars and his fellow 2nd Infantry comrades walked straight into a surprise ambush sprung by an estimated 300,000 Chinese soldiers.
With the lines of the United Nations’ Eighth Army cut in-half during
the second day of the battle, stunned and surrounded members of the the US’ 2nd Infantry Division scrambled to withdraw along an exposed valley under intense enemy fire.
“The brunt of the renewed enemy attacks fell on the exposed US 2d Infantry Division,” wrote Stewart, explaining the division had been cut off from the rest of the Eighth Army after their flank collapsed. “The Chinese…established roadblocks on the 2nd Division’s withdrawal route. These roadblocks, combined with attacks against U.S. and [Republic of Korea] troops north and northeast of Kunu-ri, proved a lethal combination.”
“As the 2d Division began its withdrawal under pressure on the morning of the thirtieth, it found itself literally ‘running the gauntlet’ as its trucks and vehicles were trapped on a congested valley road under fire…Soldiers were often forced to crouch in the ditches as their vehicles were raked with enemy fire,” the military historian added.
Though defense department officials would later learn that Vars was in fact taken prisoner during the pivotal days-long battle, his parents were initially advised that he had likely died as his unit tried to withdraw from the massive surprise counterattack.
Given the ferociousness of the fighting, which resulted in some 4,500 casualties and the 2nd Infantry Division’s loss of hundreds of trucks and artillery pieces, that initial conclusion was not surprising.
“On November 27, 1950, the 2nd Infantry Division came under attack from Chinese Community Forces (CCF), forcing them to withdraw south to more defensible positions. The withdrawing men had to fight through CCF roadblocks, and Sgt. Vars was killed during this battle,” older DPAA accounts of the local war veteran’s final moments read.
According to Vars and his two siblings, Amherst, N.H. resident Charlie Vars and Lockport’s Ruth Janet Taylor, they were remotely aware about the loss of their uncle while growing up in Reading, where their father worked as a school custodian and later opened up a convenience store.
However, as they got older, it became clear the family patriarch had never given up on solving the mystery about what happened to his brother in the Korean War decades earlier. In fact, right before he passed away, Robert Vars reportedly reminded his three children of his wish to see his brother’s remains buried near his parents’ gravesides at Woodlawn Cemetery in Everett.
“I never knew my uncle. My older brother did. He remembers playing with him as a child, but me and my sibling didn’t know him. But we always knew from our family that he was out there, somewhere,” Vars explained in an interview this week with the The Middlesex East.
With little hope of ever solving the family mystery, everything changed in 2012, when Vars’ received a letter from the U.S. Army outlining some of the advances being made in DNA testing.
As the Reading resident remembers it, his sister jumped immediately at the chance to learn more by driving down to Rhode Island to speak with DPAA officials. After subsequently discovering that distant family relatives from their mother’s side were living in Webster and convincing them to provide a few DNA samples, both Vars and his older brother later provided their own specimens.
Miraculously, on the anniversary of their late father’s birthday, the Reading natives received an unexpected phone call from DPAA confirming their DNA was a 100 percent match to the remains of U.S. soldiers unearthed in 2009 by a North Korean prison camp.
“It’s basically closure for a family. He was an abstract to us because he was out there defending our nation,” said Charlie Vans of the news during an interview in 2015 interview with a Boston Herald reporter. “[This ends my long] attempt to finalize a commitment I had made to my dad. Promises made, promises kept.”
According to DPAA records, the remains in question had been in US custody since at least 1994, when the North Korean government returned hundreds of boxes of human remains that were recovered outside of a prisoner-of-war holding center known as “Camp 5”.
Defense department officials have since corrected their records regarding Vars’ previously unknown captivity.
According to older DPAA accounts, army officials had previously dismissed the possibility that Vars had been taken captive after speaking to other POWs, none of whom recalled coming across the Chelsea native.
Presently, it is still unknown exactly when and how the 40-year-old died.
“It was incredible what the military and state police did,” said Vars, recalling the military honors paid to his late uncle as his remains were driven from Logan Airport to Reading back in Sept. of 2015. “They shut down the interstate on the way back and had helicopters flying over the procession…It was quite the day.”
According to Jones, ever since teaming up with Vars back in 2019 to work on the special RMV license plate program, he’s been amazed by the Reading resident’s passion for honoring the country’s veterans.
“It has been terrific to work with Arthur on this issue. He has been very passionate in his advocacy for our fallen veterans and their families,” said the House minority leader. “He certainly understands what the families of our servicemen and servicewomen go through, knowing that they may never see their loved ones again after they’re deployed. I’m very happy for him and glad that I was able to play a part in helping him achieve his vision of creating the new plate.”
Those who wish to learn more about the state’s Medal of Liberty program are encouraged to visit www.massnationalguard.org/images/Docs/Medal-of-Liberty-2019.pdf to learn more about the Medal of Liberty and see if they qualify for the award.
The application for the Medal of Liberty Plate is available online at https://www.mass.gov/doc/application-for-medal-of-liberty-plates.
