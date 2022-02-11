Long regarded for their industrious and seemingly inexhaustible work ethics, Stoneham TV Executive Director Amy Brough Palmerino and her dedicated second-in-command, studio operations manager George Manfra, go by many titles.
They’ve been teachers, video editors, TV production assistants, and have even been known to play the part of volunteer janitors by helping clean-up and arrange and stack chairs before and after government meetings.
Palmerino, who began her career in public access television as production coordinator in Wilmington, could also be referenced as an Emerson College alumnus or the former director of Reading Community Television (RCTV). Meanwhile Manfra, an audio tech wizard, in his spare time could be regarded as an amateur artist or motorcycle enthusiast. And of course, while at their respective homes with their spouses, the co-workers put on their parenting hats.
But during a public hearing before the Stoneham Select Board late last fall, the two colleagues received the most unexpected title of all: The guardians of Stoneham’s democratic form of government.
“With you and your team, democracy was preserved. It’s so significant, and it can’t be overstated. You preserved our democracy during a pandemic,” boasted Stoneham Select Board veteran Shelly McNeill.
It’s a compliment that left Palmerino, who generally shies away from the limelight, just a little off balance.
“I had to learn all of this just like all of you. I’m proud of all of us for figuring it all out,” she responded.
But as an army of Stoneham TV supporters testified at the Town Hall gathering last year, MacNeill’s title perfectly describes the monumental feats the non-profit television studio managers pulled off by orchestrating the entire town government’s instantaneous shift to a remote meeting format in the spring of 2020.
Without Stoneham TV’s help, various civic leaders and government officials insisted, the community’s ability to respond to the pandemic would have been woefully inadequate.
For example, according to Stoneham Schools Superintendent John Macero, after the town recorded its first COVID-19 case and the district’s educational facilities were shuttered in March of 2020, school leaders had no idea how they were going to conduct required business.
However, within weeks, Palmerino and Manfra, after realizing the Town of Stoneham’s firewall protections and Zoom’s meeting software didn’t get along, helped teach school officials how to use alternative video-conferencing service GoToMeeting.Com.
Within weeks, Stoneham TV also made sure those meetings were simultaneously being broadcast live on Stoneham’s cable access channels.
And months later, as the School Committee considered how to resume instruction for the 2020-2021 school year, Stoneham TV was able to successfully navigate the difficulties of managing hybrid meetings where elected officials and private citizens alike participated in government meetings either in-person or remotely from the safety of their homes.
“Thanks to Amy’s leadership, they were the MVP of the town during the pandemic,” said Macero, who confessed to his serious lack of technological know-how before COVID-19’s arrival. “We’ve had meeting after meeting after meeting [ever since the state ordered the lockdowns in 2020]. They were the glue that allowed us to communicate to the public.”
“We were one of the first groups able to do a hybrid meeting,” added the superintendent. “I can’t say enough about their staff. They are a gift to Stoneham.”
Like Macero, Stoneham Town Moderator Jeanne Craigie also credited Stoneham TV for ensuring the town was able to conduct Town Meeting assemblies throughout the pandemic.
In order to protect the public, Craigie, rather than adopting the hybrid assembly format that was experimented with by nearby communities like Reading, relied almost entirely upon Stoneham TV staff to preserve the town’s traditional in-person meeting setting.
To pull off that feat, Palmerino, Manfra and other studio volunteers not only ran speaker microphones to individuals within the socially-distanced crowd, they also procured disposal microphone covers, helped with the virtual conversion of meeting materials for display on overhead screens, and purchased other specialized equipment for use during the assembly.
“I’ve known Amy since she came here [in 2003]. The amount of work she and her staff did to make [Town Meeting] happen, it was just an incredible feat,” said Craigie. “Amy’s an administrator doing a laborer’s work. Anything her staff does, she does and more. They’re invaluable to this community.”
Stoneham TV
Established as a local non-profit back in 2003, Stoneham TV serves as the community’s public, educational, and government (PEG) television provider.
Besides covering government meetings and special events and happenings within local schools, the community television access provider also helps private citizens exercise their free speech rights by creating their own content.
All funding for Stoneham TV is generated through licensing fees paid for by Stoneham’s three cable television providers (Verizon, RCN, and Comcast). The recent talk about Stoneham TV’s value to the town comes as two of those providers, Verizon and Comcast, have entered into negotiations with town officials to renew their cable franchise licenses.
With traditional telecommunications companies facing competitive pressures from streaming services like Netflix, there is growing concern that non-profit organizations like Stoneham TV could lose pivotal funding at a time when PEG services are more needed than ever.
In fact, concerns about steaming service revenues undercutting local licensing revenue has resulted in at least 11 states filing lawsuits to claim a piece of the new tech companies’ profits.
Ironically, the rising popularity of streaming services is made possible by the same Internet-of-things technology that enabled Stoneham TV to respond so aptly to the pandemic.
According to Palmerino, who regularly communicates with cable access television colleagues at Reading’s RCTV, Woburn Public Media Center, and Wilmington Community Television, the changes brought about by COVID-19 have the potential to revolutionize the entire industry.
“One really great benefit for the world as a whole is that this technology was already there, we just didn’t really use it until the pandemic happened. So it really forced all our hands,” said the executive director during a phone interview this week.
“This really opens the door for a lot of people [who may have been unable to participate in public access programming opportunities before],” she added, explaining that remote participation options now allow homebound seniors, citizens traveling for work, and working parents new opportunities to get involved in town politics.
Those same technological features are also being worked into community programs, which could eventually result in live-streaming capabilities for church services, fundraisers for local non-profits, and even participation in special virtual historical tours and cultural exchanges.
“We’re kind of the central station in showing that community can still be vibrant [even with remote technologies]. And we’re going to continue building on that,” Palmerino remarked. “So we want to continue to expand our use of technology and reach out to different groups.”
