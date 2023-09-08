Woburn native Scott Traer is aging like your grandfather’s old pickup truck.
At 42-years-old, he sure has put some miles on his middle-aged frame. But by keeping his engine fine-tuned, the workhorse is still outperforming the latest competition.
In fact, just a few weeks ago, Traer was not only one of the select few to finish the famed Leadville Trail 100 Run in Colorado, he placed third in the grueling 100-mile long run through the Rocky Mountains.
With some 700 runners taking on the ultramarathon challenge, which features a pair of notorious climbs to the 12,532-high pinnacle of Hope Pass, only 44 percent of participants would make it to the finish line within the 30-hour time limit.
Traer completed the run in 17 hours, 52 minutes, and 12 seconds. That finish was roughly six minutes behind 31-year-old second place competitor Luke Paulson, while 29-year-old JP Giblin captured the first-place crown with an impressive 17 hour, 7 minute and 25 second performance.
“I really have a very conservative race strategy. In Leadville, I started out in 28th place,” responded the WMHS Class of 1999 graduate, when asked about his approach to the competition. “For most athletes, those first miles are very relaxed while you’re watching the sun come up. Then, for the second part of the race, those who didn’t properly [pace themselves] or fuel up right start to drop back.”
“I just feel very, very fortunate,” Traer later said of his continued ability to eke out a living as an ultra-endurance athlete and coach. “This race is very famous. It’s one of the oldest in the country.’’
Dubbed the “Race Across the Sky” due to the high-altitude course terrain, the Leadville Race Series, which now includes a series of cycling and running challenges, started off in 1983 with 45 competitors taking on the 100-mile challenge.
Those who finish within the 30-hour clock are awarded a coveted silver and gold belt buckle. The event, which has revitalized the economy of the old mining town, is considered one of the toughest ultramarathons in the globe.
“The course includes steep climbs of Powerline, high-altitude passes like Sugarloaf, and technical terrain on the Colorado Trail, all amounting to over 18,000 feet of elevation gain. The course reaches a peak elevation of 12,600 feet above sea level on the crux of the course, Hope Pass, where runners will gasp for breath and question their sanity,” a description of the cause by race owner Life Time explains.
A former special correspondent to the Woburn Daily Times Chronicle, a sister paper of the Middlesex East, Traer shortly after graduating from college began reporting on his long-distance 4,200-mile bicycling treks across the United States from Nahant Beach to the Pacific Ocean on the West Coast.
Later traveling to Chile’s Patagonia region and hiking all across the Andes Mountains in 2009, he developed an initial interest in other types of long-distance sports.
“Some of those mountain trails were so long, it was taking me eight hours to get up and down. I’d come back to my tent just wrecked and just came to love that feeling [of exhaustion],” he explained.
Following his return home, he booked a trip to Germany, where he finished second in a marathon race. Despite that initial success, he yearned for a return to the wilderness. And so his career with ultra-endurance running began.
“I’ve run a few marathons since then, but it’s not my favorite side of the sport. For 100-mile races, a lot of these events traverse mountain ranges. They tend to be outside in the woods running and hiking, so t provides an opportunity for people who really long for adventures.”
Now a grizzled veteran
According to Traer, though its unusual for individuals in their forties to rank amongst the best-of-the-best in high endurance athletics, when it comes to ultramarathons, experience really does tend to win out against youth and brawn.
And with the popularity of the sport growing at staggering pace, the former Stoneham resident, after struggling to both compete and earn a decent living as an ultramarathoner for years, is reaching the pinnacle of his ultra-running career just as he’s settling into a new niche as the owner of coaching company “Runfastah”.
“You don’t see too many 42-year-olds competing at the front of the sport. But it is common to see finishers at age 70 in this sport. It’s quite remarkable,”
explained the Penn State University graduate. “[Runners aged between] 25 and 35 is probably where you see most of the competition. But at 35 to 45, you still see a lot of [high-level] competitors].”
“It just takes a robust amount of training our bodies over the years to handle the kind of resistance to pain [that is needed for a 100-mile run],” he continued. “So having that [big strong engine of youth] becomes a much smaller piece for our athletes. Believe it or not, a lot of research shows that a lot of younger athletes are actually more prone to injuries. They recover quicker, but their bodies haven’t seen as much stress.”
Because so much energy is exerted during competitions, which usually have a 30-hour completion window, sport veterans can also gain an edge by learning how best “fuel” their bodies while running.
For example, Traer, who like many competitors starts off a race at a slower pace and then picks it up after taking in some nutrition, is accustomed 400 calories per hour while competing. However, those first getting into the ultra-endurance running - who tend to be younger - not only have to learn what kinds of hydration and food products work best for them, they also don’t have the luxury of starting off slow because they’re racing against the 30-hour clock while training their bodies for the rigor of the sport.
“It takes a lot of training to figure out what you’ll use for food and fuel and how much hydration you need,” he explained. “And obviously, running 100 miles is pretty painful and newer athletes have a hard time getting through it.”
“My whole life, I wanted to be a professional athlete,” added the one-time Cummings Properties’ employee. “Now that I have a coaching practice, where I get to teach kids and run for a living, I feel so
fortunate.”
(Those interested in learning more about endurance running and Traer’s part in training the next generation of ultramarathoners are encouraged to visit his website at www.runfastah.com.)
