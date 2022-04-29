Nearly a year after Stoneham drastically tightened the community’s stormwater design standards, a Framingham-based developer recently pledged to invest at least $1 million to improve drainage system capabilities around the town’s solitary flood plain.
Earlier this month, after spending the past six months considering a proposed housing redevelopment, Stoneham’s Planning Board voted unanimously in favor of a special permit that allows Calare Properties to construct a five-story apartment building and an accompanying parking garage at 95 Maple St.
According to local attorney Charles Houghton, representing the petitioner, his client is making a massive investment in nearby drainage system infrastructure in order to redevelop the old Plymouth Rock Trucking terminal.The 5.56-acre site in question, which was most recently used as a satellite parking lot for Winchester Hospital, sits in an industrial zoning district that runs parallel to Montvale Avenue by I-93 and the Woburn line.
Besides making financial pledges to address off-site flooding issues in and around Montvale Avenue – land which is part of Stoneham’s only flood plain – Calare Properties is also installing a state-of-the-art drainage system capable of handling 100-year storms (or a once-in-a-century weather event).
The new system, which will include underground infiltration tanks, will also treat runoff before it is discharged from the property for the first time since the trucking terminal was constructed back in the late 1960s. The developer also says the onsite improvements should reduce the amount of flooding caused by excess stormwater rushing into the adjacent Sweetwater Brook during big rain events.
“This is by the only flood zone in Stoneham, so we’ve had to work with that. It’s a tough site and because of that, there’s quite a bit of money we’ve had to put into mitigation so we can control the runoff [off and away from this site],” said Houghton during a Planning Board meeting last winter.
“Not to my knowledge,” the local lawyer later responded, when asked whether any drainage system improvements had been made on the industrial lot in recent decades. “The only work that was done recently was that [another area landlord] cleared some of the vegetation [by the Sweetwater Brook].”
First big test of new regs
Last summer, Calare Properties officials, who had just months earlier convinced Stoneham citizens to approve a zoning change at Town Meeting to facilitate the apartment project, learned that new stormwater design standards enacted during the same assembly threatened to substantially boost drainage system costs for new developments in town.
Specifically, a four-page warrant article enacted unanimously at Town Meeting in May of 2021 created a stringent new stormwater bylaw that requires developers to design drainage systems to a 100-year-storm event standard. Prior to the town’s adoption of the more stringent bylaw, developers were required to install drainage systems capable of handling 25-year storms.
Though Houghton and engineering consultant Stephen Glowacki at the time questioned whether Calare Properties could afford the price escalation, town officials ultimately agreed to increase the size of the project from 250 to 270 apartment units to offset those site development costs.
“It’s going to make it difficult, but we’re not sure how much more difficult,” said Houghton during a preliminary Town Hall discussion about the new stormwater regs in July of 2021. “At first, we were sort of taken aback thinking about how to manage a 100-year storm. That’s quite a storm to try to contain.”
“It could be in the millions-of-dollars range. It’s quite a bit,” Glowacki later answered, when asked to give a rough estimate of how much it would cost to comply with the new rules.
Stoneham’s leaders and citizenry have tried to foster the redevelopment of the old trucking terminal into a residential apartment development for some 15 years now.
Back in 2007, Town Meeting voted to create a special senior housing overlay around the vacant industrial site after two local builders emerged with a proposal to construct a 225-unit apartment building for persons aged 55 and older.
However, those plans were shelved with the coming of the Great Recession. In 2009, Winchester Hospital inked a deal to use the 400-space parking lot at 95 Maple Street as a satellite parking area for workers. Under the arrangement, the area medical facility also rented space within an existing 38,000 square foot industrial warehouse building for storage purposes.
Calare Properties, a real-estate management company with a portfolio that mostly consists of industrial and commercial spaces, later stepped in during the spring of 2020 to purchase the Maple Street parcel for $12.85 million.
What followed was a series of negotiations between the new owner and Planning Board to establish a new overlay district around the site to allow for all types of multi-family housing. Town Meeting, told a redevelopment would generate somewhere around $750,000 in new annual tax revenues, ultimately consented to that zoning article. Presently, the Maple Street landlord is paying around $85,000 in real-estate taxes.
In a subsequent assist to the developer, Stoneham’s Zoning Board of Appeals (ZBA) earlier this winter agreed to issue a variance allowing the developer to increase the size of the proposed apartment complex from 250 to 270 units to offset the costs of mitigating area flooding and drainage issues.
Under this month’s Planning Board decision, the new housing complex will stand roughly 65-feet tall and include 15 studios, 141 one-bedroom units, 89 two-bedroom apartments, and 25 three-bedroom dwellings. At least 40 of the new apartments will be designated as “affordable” units.
“We’ve been [discussing this here for three of four months] and we’ve seen a lot of growth for this project. The stormwater system was developed and approved, and I think it’s a good project,” said Planning Board member Daniel Moynihan of the proposal before he and his colleagues approved the special permit this month.
