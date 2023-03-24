Reading school officials hope to join the likes of Burlington and Woburn by creating a rainy day account to better manage difficult-to-forecast special education expenses related to out-of-district placements.
During a meeting in late February, Reading’s School Committee voted unanimously to recommend passage of a Town Meeting article in May that will allow central office administrators to deposit a portion of leftover end-of-year funding into a new SPED stabilization account.
Presently, any money remaining at the start of a new fiscal year is turned back over to the town for deposit back into the community’s general fund.
The move comes as the School Committee, in trying to free up funding for other educational priorities in FY’24, is taking a gamble by reallocating a sizable portion of a financial cushion normally built into the budget to handle unanticipated SPED enrollments.
As explained by Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Thomas Milaschewski earlier this winter in his proposed $53.7 million budget, the draft spending plan calls for redistributing the SPED money at an opportune time, as out-of-district transportation expenses are currently forecasted to climb by a modest 3 percent in FY’24. Based on current projections, out-of-district tuition spending will also decrease next year from $4.5 million to $3.66 million.
“The district’s leadership team carefully examined the past practices for budgeting for special education placements. The practice has been to ensure that within each fiscal year’s appropriation, funding for tuition is sufficient to cover all current and anticipated costs and be responsive to address the unpredictable nature of this need for service,” the superintendent explained in his draft FY’24 budget proposal.
“Conservative budgeting and thoughtful spending combined within a projected decrease in out-of-district enrollment of students has allowed the district to…redeploy funds to support Tier 1 and 2 services districtwide,” his message continued, explaining that some of the cushion would be steered towards new K-8 math coaches, behavioral health heads, a new adjustment counselor, and other specialist stipends.
Reading’s School Committee says that by creating the new stabilization account, which is allowed per the state’s 2016 Municipal Modernization Act, Milaschewski and School Finance Director Susan Bottan can rest easy knowing that a mechanism exists to handle any unexpected SPED enrollments.
Per state regulations, annual deposits into the account are capped at a dollar amount that’s equivalent to 2 percent of a school department’s net spending - or roughly $940,000 based upon the town’s current education expenditures. To ensure the funding is only used in extraordinary circumstances, the state has also required that withdrawals be approved by a majority of the School Committee and Select Board or City Council.
“I’m clearly in favor of this because it provides a backstop that allows us to do what we need to do [in terms of addressing other budgetary priorities],” Reading School Committee member Thomas Wise said of the proposal during a meeting last month. “I’ve heard [feedback] throughout the day that this is the School Committee’s new slush fund. It’s not. It allows us to focus some of our budget money in a proactive way instead of a reactive way.”
Under state and federal protections, pupils with disabilities are eligible for the receipt of extra services, including accommodations like the placement of one-to-one aids or medical staff with students, so that they can be educated in the “least restrictive” learning environment.
Placement in a setting that most closely resembles a regular classroom in a child's neighborhood school is considered the most important benchmark in determining whether the least restrictive environment guideline is being achieved.
For that reason, school officials across the region have tried to accommodate disabled pupils’ education needs by creating special in-house programs, such as language-based learning, life skills, and therapeutic programs.
However, in extreme situations, where a local school system lacks the resources to address those needs, children may be sent to an outside institution, an arrangement referred to as an out-of-district placement. Besides payment of annual tuition bills, the sending community is also responsible for any costs associated with transporting those pupils to and from their schools.
Because children can enroll into their local public education system mid-way through any given fiscal year, even the most conservative of out-of-district spending forecasts can be decimated by unanticipated SPED placements. In fact, annual tuition bills for single students commonly exceed $100,000.
For example, according to Bottan, Reading’s FY’24 budget still includes a $270,000 line-item for an unexpected placement in a residential program, $125,000 for annual tuition in a private day program, and a $75,000 hold for a collaborative school tuition.
Rising SPED costs
Reading’s push to create the new rainy day fund is being made as school officials in Burlington are sounding the alarm over rising out-of-district tuition costs.
Specifically, during a School Committee meeting in late February, Burlington Schools’ Superintendent Dr. Eric Conti warned that the state is letting out-of-district services providers increase annual tuition bills by as much as 14 percent.
Conti, who called for a closed door executive session to go over budget specifics, has suggested the School Committee should be appraised of several “special scenarios” that could impact FY’24 budget deliberations.
“We will go over the demographics and the needs facing the district. [An executive session is] needed due to the special scenarios I want to review with the School Committee,” he explained.
The Burlington superintendent’s call for a regional conversation around SPED costs is noteworthy, as the neighboring school officials have for over a decade by trying to emulate the town’s budgetary approach to extraordinary expenses.
Specifically, back in 2008, Town Meeting voters in Burlington agreed to begin covering the district’s special education budget through the municipal budget. Under that so-called “accommodated accounts” approach, town officials have agreed to foot all out-of-district tuitions, special education transportation costs, and various integrated pre-school and special in-house SPED programs.
In FY’23, according to town budget documents, the community shouldered roughly $12.8 million of the district’s overall $72.4 million budget throughout the accommodated budget model.
Overall, SPED costs account for 23 percent of all education spending in Burlington. Two years ago, Burlington’s total out-of-district tuition and transportation line-items amounted to a little over $8 million. Current out-of-district expenses in the town have since fallen to roughly $7.3 million.
In Woburn, which adopted a special stabilization account to manage unanticipated SPED costs in the spring of 2019, out-of-district tuition costs have risen dramatically since bottoming out during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic at $3.5 million.
In fact, since FY’21, when outside tuition and districtwide SPED transportation expenses totaled a combined $5.3 million, the two line-items have soared to more than $12.35 million - or the equivalent of 53 percent of Woburn’s entire SPED budget for FY’23.
Last year, Woburn spent $8.7 million on out-of-district tuition and budgeted $2.85 million for special education transportation costs - including busing to the city’s neighborhood schools.
However, in the spring of 2019 - when the city made an initial $500,000 deposit into the rainy day account - the district found itself scrambling to manage a potentially crippling $2.9 million overrun in SPED accounts.
Swooping in to save the district with extra funding, Woburn Mayor Scott Galvin would later declare that mid-year budget crisis as the result of poor budget management. However, he also acknowledged the district’s SPED budget was becoming increasingly difficult to forecast.
Prior to that 2019 funding issue, Woburn’s leaders had flirted on several occasions with the idea of adopting Burlingtons’ approach to SPED budgeting. In fact, in 2013, Galvin agreed to establish an initial SPED emergency fund.
School administrators, who are in the middle of budget deliberations for FY’24, have not had to call upon city officials for a supplemental appropriation from the newest rainy day account since it was established some four years ago now.
However, the city has dealt with a number of mid-year funding problems in the decade before the stabilization fund was established. Those past issues included the following scenarios:
• In 2009, the City Council approved a supplemental appropriation to cover a $535,220 SPED deficit;
• In the fall of 2013, just months after the establishment of Woburn's initial SPED reserve fund, school officials revealed they were trying to manage a $330,000 deficit due to the enrollment of 41 new students who qualified for extra services;
• In February of 2014, the School Committee announced it was tracking a $900,000 SPED deficit that was attributed to the unexpected enrollment of 40 new SPED pupils;
• and in the spring of 2016, when 68 pupils were identified as receiving out-of-district SPED services, school officials initiated a districtwide spending freeze to cover an estimated $250,000 overrun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.