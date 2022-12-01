MARSHFIELD, Mass. (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts are looking for a 27-year-old man they say was involved in the killings of a married couple in a community south of Boston, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
Carl Mattson and Vicki Mattson, both 70, were found dead with "obvious signs of trauma" in their Marshfield home just after 9 p.m. Tuesday by police responding to a request for a well-being check, Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a news conference.
They appeared to have been stabbed and beaten, but autopsy results are pending, he said.
Police are looking for Christopher Keeley, who Cruz said was "acquainted" with the couple, although he did not disclose their exact relationship. The victims were targeted and the killings were not a random act of violence, he said. The motive remains under investigation, he said.
A black Jeep Wrangler that belonged to the victims and Keeley was believed to be driving was located early Wednesday afternoon, but Keeley remained at large, state police said in a tweet. The vehicle was found in a parking lot in Avon, which is approximately 15 miles from Marshfield.
It's unclear how long he has been gone, Cruz said.
Keeley may have changed his appearance, including dyeing his hair red, Marshfield police Chief Phillip Tavares said.
