RANDOLPH, Mass. (AP) — Ten formerly homeless veterans are moving into a new $2.5 million building in Randolph created through a partnership between a social services agency and a bank.
Veterans started moving into the Envision Bank Home for Veterans earlier this month, according to officials. The building has 10 studio apartments.
The home is a partnership between the bank and Father Bill's and Mainspring, which operates a shelter. Envision's charitable foundation donated a portion of its parking lot for the home and donated about $500,000 toward the construction.
The bank also provided $300,000 in financing to build the units.
In addition to stable housing, the facility will provide on-site case management and supportive services to help tenants become more independent.
The building also has a small common area, communal laundry, and an office with two desktop computers.
