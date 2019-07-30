SHARON, Mass. (AP) — A woman police say used a foot-long serrated machete to attack three men in a Massachusetts hotel parking lot has been held without bail pending a hearing to determine whether she is dangerous.
Allison Maitland, of Hanson, appeared in court Monday to face charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious injury, and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Police say Maitland and her boyfriend were in a vehicle in a Sharon hotel parking lot at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday making "sexual" noises when one of three other men in the parking lot said "get a room."
The victims from New York were in Massachusetts for a wedding.
An attorney for Maitland says she was defending her boyfriend, who was being beaten by the three men.
