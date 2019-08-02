BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say a man who works at a Boston jail has been attacked by a group of people as he arrived at work.
Peter Van Delft, a spokesman for the Suffolk County sheriff, says the corrections officer was arriving for work at the Suffolk County House of Correction on Thursday morning when someone reached in an open window of his car and struck him.
Once outside the vehicle, he reported being surrounded and attacked by several people.
The officer, whose name wasn't made public, was not in uniform at the time.
Although it remains under investigation, authorities think the motive for the assault may have been robbery.
The officer was alert and treated for his injuries.
One person has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
