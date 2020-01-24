LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — A man in his 70s died in a fire in a multi-family home in Lawrence on Thursday evening.
Fire officials said the fire also displaced seven other residents.
Authorities said the fire was largely contained to the first floor unit, where the victim was found. They haven't released the name of the victim but said his daughter was among the survivors. No other injuries were reported.
Officials are also still investigating the cause of the fire but say it does not appear to be suspicious.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.