Woburn, MA (01801)

Today

Cloudy with rain developing later in the day. High 44F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low 41F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph, becoming SW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.