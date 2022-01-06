FILE- In this June 26, 2018, file photo, then-Suffolk County District Attorney Democratic candidate Rachael Rollins addresses an audience, in Boston. Boston’s top prosecutor is set to be sworn in as the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts, making her the first Black woman to serve in the role. Rollins said in a letter to Gov. Charlie Baker on Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022 that she expects to receive her official commission from President Joe Biden by Friday and that she’ll take the oath of office to become U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts on Monday. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)