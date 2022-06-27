Daniel McCarthy, left, and Alana Ross, parents of premature born baby Everleigh, are interviewed, Monday, June 20, 2022 in Boston. Everleigh, who was born at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Boston, survived less than two weeks and was accidentally thrown out with dirty linens, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday June 23, 2022. (Suzanne Kreiter/The Boston Globe via AP)