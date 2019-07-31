BOSTON (AP) — The number of people who died in fires in Massachusetts last year dropped.
The Boston Globe reports that the state Department of Fire Services says 45 civilians died in fires in 2018, down from 56 in 2017. That's a 22% drop.
Two firefighters died in fire-related incidents in 2017. One firefighter died last year.
Fires last year resulted in several hundred injuries and almost $230 million in property damage.
Local fire departments report the statistics through the Massachusetts Fire Incident Reporting System.
The numbers also show that the total number of fires declined by 9% year over year.
Last year more than 25,000 fires were reported, compared to nearly 28,000 in 2017.
Smoking was the leading cause of structural fire deaths in 2018 at 33%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.