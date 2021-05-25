Lea Rose Fiega displays a winning lottery ticket, Tuesday, March 30, 2021, at Massachusetts Lottery Commission headquarters, in Boston. Fiega, who accidentally tossed out a $1 million lottery ticket, eventually collected her winnings thanks to the kindness and honesty of the owners of the store, in Southwick, Mass., where she bought it. The ticket would lay inside of a trash can for 10 days until it was discovered by the son of the store's owner. (Massachusetts Lottery Commission Photo via AP)