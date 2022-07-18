BOSTON (AP) — A Connecticut ophthalmologist has pleaded guilty to receiving kickbacks in a scheme in which he ordered hundreds of medically unnecessary brain scans that resulted in millions of dollars in fraudulent billing to health insurers, federal prosecutors said.
Dr. Donald Salzberg, 67, conspired with an alleged accomplice at a medical diagnostic company in the scheme that ran from 2014 through 2019, the U.S. attorney's office in Boston said in a statement Thursday.
Salzberg, whose practice is in West Hartford, Connecticut, used false patient diagnoses to order the brain scans and the other person would submit claims to Medicare and other insurance companies for payment, prosecutors said.
Salzberg was paid cash kickbacks of $100 to $125 per test that he ordered, as well as sham administrative services fees, while more than $3 million in fraudulent claims were submitted to Medicare and private insurance companies, prosecutors said.
Salzberg pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit health care fraud and conspiracy to receive kickbacks. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. A sentencing hearing has not yet been scheduled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.