BROCKTON, Mass. (AP) — Police responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a man armed with a knife, a prosecutor said.
Police went to a home in Brockton at about 3 p.m. Monday, Plymouth District Attorney Tim Cruz said.
"Upon arrival, two Brockton police officers encountered a male outside the home armed with a knife," he said. "There was gunfire and the armed man was hit, he was subsequently transported to Good Samaritan Hospital where he was pronounced dead."
Neither the name of the man who died nor the names of the officers involved was released.
Police went to the home after receiving a call from a child who reported two of his relatives were fighting, The Enterprise reported.
The shooting remains under investigation.
"The state police are working the scene and making sure they can do everything that they can to get to the resolution of this," Cruz said.
