LOWELL, Mass. (AP) — A car traveling the wrong way down the street slammed into two police cruisers that were parked in front of a Lowell Police Department station, authorities said.
The SUV flipped onto its side and landed in the middle of the street after striking the two cruisers on Monday, police said. No one was in the cruisers at the time and the driver of the SUV suffered injuries that were believed to be minor. No other injuries were reported.
Authorities say the crash remains under investigation and no other details were immediately available.
