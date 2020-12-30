MALDEN, Mass. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Malden.
Officers responding to a report of a shooting just after 7 p.m. Tuesday found the victim on Bowdoin Street, according to a statement from Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Malden police Chief Kevin Molis.
The teen was taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim's name was not released and authorities did not announce any arrests.
No other details were immediately made public.
