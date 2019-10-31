CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire state police say a driver led them on a 35-mile pursuit along Interstate 93 reaching over 100 miles an hour before he was arrested.
A trooper noticed a car veer off the road and strike a guardrail in Windham in a northbound lane at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday. It kept going.
Police said the pursuit continued into Concord, where the car eventually headed north in a southbound lane before the driver fled and was found.
He was identified as 38-year-old Jessy Rodriguez Ruiz, of Lawrence, Massachusetts, facing such charges as reckless conduct, possession of controlled and narcotic drugs, drunken driving and disobeying a police officer.
He was released on personal recognizance bail and is scheduled for arraignment Nov. 14. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer; a phone number couldn't be found for him.
